Melbourne is the Australian city lauded for its nightlife. With bars, clubs and restaurants at every turn, it can be all too easy to spend a weekend without ever going back to your hotel. But rather than mingle with hoards of vodka guzzlers on ground level, set your sights a little higher and look to rooftop bars.

While not a city with a massive, sweeping skyline, its collection of quaint bars, trendy pubs and incredible restaurants have given rise to a wave of nation-leading rooftop bars that now dot the city.

No city in Australia says cosmopolitan quite like Melbourne, and nothing says cosmopolitan quite like a good rooftop bar. Here are the best rooftop bars in Melbourne to enjoy a cocktail, beer or vodka lime and soda for all those shredding gym junkies out there.

Easey’s

Address

3/48 Easey Street, Collingwood, 3066

Phone

03 9417 2250

Easey’s had a grand idea one day to get an old Melbourne train and put it on top of an office block in the middle of Collingwood, which seems anything but Easey in our humble opinion.

Now, those train carriages form the centrepiece of Easey’s high-end fast food masterpiece, with a burger menu curated by Jimmy of Jimmy’s Burgers fame. A whole foods café brings #balance to proceedings on the ground floor too.

Good Heavens

Address

79 Bourke Street, Melbourne, 3000

Phone

03 9453 2882

A creation from the folks behind North Melbourne staple Fancy Frank’s, Good Heavens brings a classic combination of cocktails and good old-fashioned southern American cuisine to a setting more geared towards the classic Melbourne city-slicker.

It’s not exactly ground-breaking with its take on inner-city tropical décor, but the food is good and the cocktails are boozy enough for you to lose yourself in the heavens pretty easily.

Marquis Of Lorne

Address

411 George Street, Fitzroy, 3065

Phone

03 9417 5001

Less of a rooftop than it is simply a really good pub that happens to have an open-air rooftop, the Marquis has a more seasoned history than most Melbourne pubs and has been a Fitzroy favourite for years, both before and after it closed and subsequently re-opened.

The rooftop has everything you could ever want on a summer’s day boozing with the lads, with a bathtub famously full of international tinnies and century-old architecture fitted out with breezy 70s décor.

Loop Roof

Address

3/23 Meyers Place, Melbourne, 3000

Phone

04 8808 7301

The idea of “Project Spaces” combining with bars is a New York staple that’s slowly working its way into Australia’s bigger cities, but Loop Roof’s rooftop bar adds a little more extravagance to the idea.

Loop roof combines dense foliage, botanical-inspired cocktails, and garden furniture with the modern fit-out of Loop Project below, making for a surprisingly relaxing place in the middle of the city to smash back a few bevvies on a sunny day.

Fonda Mexican

Address

31 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, 3000

Phone

03 8686 7300

A classic example of capitalisation on an already fantastic idea, the folks at Fonda Mexican decided to take the success of their Richmond Mexican eatery and further it with a brand-new rooftop location in Windsor.

Its menu features all the things that made Fonda so successful, with fusion burritos, iced Horchata and $10 Paloma cocktails, only this time you can enjoy it all as they would in Mexico: preferably wearing a sombrero to escape the merciless Melbourne summer sun.

Nineteenforty

Address

200 Camberwell Road, Hawthorn East, 3123

Phone

1300 555 400

Set inside the heritage-listed Rivoli’s cinema, Nineteenforty is a celebration of everything old-world, art-deco and timeless.

They’ve decided to go for a garden-inspired fit-out that plays host to a menu of old-world cocktails and bar snacks. Plus, you can add a movie to your evening’s itinerary should the mood strike.

Naked In The Sky

Address

285 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy, 3065

Phone

03 9416 2238

No, this isn’t referring to what you dream of when you have some Mary Jane. Instead, it’s the rooftop bar section of Melbourne-favourite cocktail jaunt Naked For Satan. This rooftop bar and restaurant offers views over the CBD and an extensive list of drinks that will serve you well into the night.

Rooftop Bar

Address

Level 7, Curtin House, 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne, 3000

Phone

03 9654 5394

We’re not sure how much was paid to secure the naming rights to this venue. Situated on top of Curtin House, which also houses the Toff in Town, one of Melbourne’s best live music venues, Rooftop Bar does just what its name suggests. Offering sublime views over the CBD and a well-stocked bar serving cocktail classics such as margaritas, mojitos and espresso martinis, it’s the perfect venue for a night of shenanigans.

