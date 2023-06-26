Michael Jordan Pairs ‘Dorky Dad’ Outfit With $100,000 Rose Gold Rolex Daytona

Written by Jamie Weiss

Michael Jordan might be the namesake for one of the most culturally credible fashion brands out there – Nike’s Jordan Brand – but these days, it seems MJ is really dressing his age. Ah well – at least he’s got exceptional taste in watches…

For basketball fans who remember Jordan’s 1997–98 ‘Last Dance’ season like it was yesterday, here’s a sobering thought: as of 2023, MJ is 60 years old. It’s been a decade since Jordan retired for real. He’s also now a grandfather. Feel old yet?

MJ does. Or, at least, he’s really dressing like a dad. The six-time NBA Championship winner was spotted during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 in Nashville over the weekend wearing a t-shirt tucked into camo shorts in an outfit that’s had many fans online questioning the GOAT’s fashion sense. “Imagine being the owner of one of the most famous brands and can’t get a nice fit,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Critique of the big man’s fit aside, we were more impressed by what he was wearing on his wrist: a 40mm Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (ref. 116505) that he manages to make look like it’s 36mm, as friend of DMARGE @niccoloy pointed out.

Michael Jordan’s dad-core ‘fit… …And his much more stylish Rolex.

A luxurious rose gold take on the classic motorsports chronograph, MJ’s Daytona features a black dial with diamonds for indices and a rose gold Oyster bracelet. It looks like Jordan’s had to add a bunch of links to the watch to fit his huge wrist, too. Examples of this reference with a rose gold bracelet regularly retail for around $100,000 AUD.

RELATED: Rolex Unveils Special Daytona For The 24 Hours Of Le Mans’ 100th Anniversary

Michael Jordan, of course, is a well-known watch lover and boasts one of the most impressive watch collections out of any basketball player active or retired. He’s actually got at least one other Daytona: we spotted him wearing a Bamford-modified ‘Polar Edition’ Daytona while on holiday in Croatia in 2021.