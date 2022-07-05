New York Property Inspection Video Shows How F***ed Renting Is In The Big Apple

Trying to buy property pretty much anywhere in the world right now is extremely difficult as prices are exorbitant. But trying to get a rental property is also hard as there’s huge demand; proven by recent footage of an open house for an apartment newly listed for rent in New York City (NYC).

Ever wondered how hard it is to find an apartment in New York City? Check out the following footage. Posted by Instagram account @whatisnewyork, the video shows an extremely long line from an apartment’s front door, which weaves all the way down a flight of stairs, and then cuts to hundreds of people gathered outside the apartment block also waiting to get inside.

The post is captioned with, “These are lines to view vacant apartments in NYC. With demand soaring, some landlords are taking the highest bidder.”

Considering how sushi is the most expensive it’s ever been in NYC and the ‘pizza principle’ died, it’s no surprise that people can’t afford to buy apartments in the city that never sleeps and are instead forced into bidding higher rent offers just to secure somewhere to live.

This line is seriously insane…

Instagram users were outraged and saddened by this post and expressed it in the comments section. One user commented that this is, “complete market manipulation” while another wrote,

“This is sad, main reason why my family has to move. I was born and raised in the Bronx and we can’t even afford it no more.”

Of course, some took a humorous view; for instance, Instagram user @therealtiing commented, “Lmao imagine a bidding war to live in a closet”. He’s not really wrong though, as one Youtuber recently showed off the smallest apartment in NYC, which honestly could rival a closet.