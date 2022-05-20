Aussie Star Cast In New Ocean’s Eleven Movie

The 2001 film, Ocean’s Eleven is seriously one of the best heist films of all time. A well-written and humorous plot plus an incredible cast led by the charming George Clooney. What more could you want?

The film instantly became iconic and launched an extremely successful franchise – Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Ocean’s Eight… And now, another Ocean’s film is on the way. However, this film will be a prequel.

According to Deadline, the film is currently in development and will be set in Europe in the 1960s; interesting as the original Ocean’s Eleven (the 2001 film was a remake) starring the ‘Rat Pack’ – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop – was released in 1960.

Margot Robbie will star in the new Ocean’s film. Image Credit: (L) Getty Images (R) Warner Bros.

Emmy-winner Jay Roach, best known for directing Bombshell and the Austin Powers movies, is wanting to direct the upcoming Ocean’s prequel, which will star Australian actress and Oscar-nominee, Margot Robbie.

Warner Bros. is hoping the new Ocean’s film will start production in 2023. While no other details about the film have been released, it’s likely that Robbie will play an Ocean – in the first three Ocean’s films, Clooney played Danny Ocean and in Ocean’s Eight, Sandra Bullock played Debbie Ocean – Danny’s sister.

As the film is set in the 1960s and George Clooney was born in 1961, it could be a nice little twist if Robbie plays Danny’s mother in the Ocean’s prequel. However, we’ll all just have to wait patiently until the film is released – most likely in 2024 – to see how this prequel will connect to the franchise.

