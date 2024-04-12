OMEGA’s Laboratoire De Précision Could Set The New Standard In Swiss Chronography

For more than half a century, any Swiss-made chronograph looking for the highest level of accreditation was stuck for choices, with just the Contrôle Officiel Suisse Des Chronomètres (COSC) available to brands looking to test their mechanical movements against their local rivals.

It’s led to Swiss Luxury watchmakers OMEGA taking a rather bold leap forward in the already established world of haute horologie… by introducing their own independent testing facility, the Laboratoire de Précision.

Image: OMEGA

The Laboratoire de Précision has been officially authorised by the Swiss Accreditation Service (SAS) to carry out alternative testing of chronographs and novel mechanical movements. It’s been set up by OMEGA, a Swiss luxury watch brand steeped in horological history, and has become synonymous with producing timepieces of the highest quality.

According to OMEGA, the Laboratoire de Précision will serve as a neutral testing facility independent of the Swiss Maison and available to all luxury watchmakers.

It will be complete with cutting-edge technology that will seek to improve and enhance the already high standards for which the Swiss chronograph market is renowned. This flexible in-hour technology will carry out high-precision measurements within varying conditions such as positions and temperatures, offering a more comprehensive and accurate reading of chronometric performance than ever before.