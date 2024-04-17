OMEGA’s New Speedmaster Chronoscope Starts The Countdown To Olympic Games Paris 2024

We’re 100 days away from this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, and as the event’s Official Timekeeper, OMEGA has stormed the competition and is the first to take gold with a stunning new Speedmaster.

In just over three short months, 2,900 of the world’s best athletes, representing 80 participating nations, will descend on the French capital for the most prestigious quadrennial sporting event in history. For many, it represents a lifetime of dedication and hard work, culminating in a singular opportunity to deliver their best performance and achieve the gold.

In these fleeting moments, performance is paramount; every second counts. It feels only appropriate then, that as the Games’ Official Timekeeper for nearly 100 years, Swiss luxury watchmakers OMEGA has announced four exciting commemorative pieces, 100 days out from the Games opening event.

Image: OMEGA

Image: OMEGA

The new Speedmaster Chronoscopes are available in two distinct configurations: a full brushed stainless steel version with an anodised aluminium bezel, or, rather fittingly, in an exclusive 18K Moonshine™ Gold colourway, reflecting the inherent colours of the competition and serve as the perfect tribute to the celebrated history shared between OMEGA and the Olympic Games.

Each release in the new collection is available in a slightly larger 43mm diameter and features a classic silvery white opaline dial in an almost hypnotic snail design, reminiscent of classic pieces from the Swiss brand’s 1940’s collections. On the dial, the iterations boast a tachymeter scale, pulsometer scale, and telemeter scale, introduced to monitor the speed and distance travelled, and the wearer’s heartbeat, in a fleeting moment.

Image: OMEGA

These commemorative OMEGA pieces have been embellished with exclusive Olympic Games iconography, with the case back designed to resemble a stamped medallion with a mirror-polished Paris 2024 logo and “PARIS 2024” detailing that sits neatly above the revered Olympic Rings.

Under the hood, the OMEGA Speedmaster Chronoscopes are powered by the brand’s in-house manual winding calibre OMEGA 9909; it’s a powerhouse of a movement, designed with a co-axial escapement and column wheel with a 60-hour power reserve, delivering peak performance when it’s most needed… a fitting tribute for this esteemed partnership.

Prices start at $15,725 AUD for the steel on leather strap configuration, and rises to $85,350 AUD for the coveted 18K Moonshine™ Gold on 18K Moonshine™ Gold.