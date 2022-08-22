Steve Martin & Martin Short Are Nostalgically Hilarious In ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Only Murders In The Building is a gem of a show that needs to be put on your radar immediately; if it hasn’t already. The comedy-crime series, which has now been nominated for 17 Emmys, is an absolute must-watch. Here’s why…

If you haven’t discovered the delightful television series, Only Murders In The Building, you are in for a treat! The show, the second season of which will conclude tomorrow on Disney+, stars comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short as well as beloved actress and singer Selena Gomez.

Only Murders In The Building focuses on three individuals – Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora – who all live in the same building in New York City. Fate brings Charles, Oliver and Mora together when a neighbour is found dead and the three decide to team up and solve the murder; all while recording a true crime podcast about the whole affair.

Incredibly original, Only Murders In The Building is a perfect blend of comedy and crime – the show’s only taken the best elements from each genre. Unsurprisingly, the comedic moments of the show mainly come from Martin and Short.

Both may be well into their 70s but Martin and Short manage to shine in Only Murders In The Building by playing into their respective comedy schticks which are somehow still relevant and, more importantly, funny.

Martin is fantastically hilarious when he’s that little bit clueless or dry (similar to his previous roles in The Pink Panther and Father of the Bride) while Short is hysterical when he leans into the zany and extravagant delivery he’s known for.

Only Murders In The Building is a serious must-watch. Image Credit: Hulu

Plus, because Martin and Short have been friends for decades in real life and have previously starred in multiple projects (like Three Amigos! and Father of the Bride) together, the chemistry and banter between their respective characters in Only Murders In The Building are extremely enjoyable and believable to watch.

Mora, played to perfection by Gomez, keeps Martin and Short’s characters, Charles and Oliver, in check as she’s much more serious and grounded (and modern) than the other two. With that being said though, Mora still has a few comedic moments and Gomez excels at delivering her character’s occasional punchlines with a deadpan and cynical tone.

While the comedy and lead cast are fantastic, the whodunnit crime that’s central to Only Murders In The Building is extremely compelling and well-written too. It’s rare for a comedy-crime series to actually feature a mystery worthy of an Agatha Christie novel and yet, Only Murders In The Building does.

Overall, the series is a pleasurable breath of fresh but familiar air; it is magically nostalgic and modern at the same time. Thanks to Martin and Short, Only Murders In The Building revives humour of days gone by while Gomez’s biting wit is very (for lack of a better word) ‘millennial’, and the combination between all three actors and the different comedy styles just works.

If you’re looking for a new show to binge, we can’t recommend Only Murders In The Building enough. Especially if you’re looking for a pick-me-up that’ll make you laugh but also think like classic comedy films used to do…