‘The Old Man’ Is An Absolute Must-Watch Series

The Old Man, the American drama thriller based on the Thomas Perry novel of the same name, is essential viewing. The series follows Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who’s been living off-grid for years but suddenly finds himself on the run.

Intrigued? We bet you are. The Old Man is seriously well-written and features some incredible performances, especially from Jeff Bridges. We highly recommend adding The Old Man to your binge list – but if you’re still a tad dubious, here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Where To Watch The Old Man In Australia

Disney+ – Prices start at $9.99/month

Synopsis

As aforementioned, The Old Man follows former CIA operative, Dan Chase. When an assassin comes into Chase’s house and tries to kill him, Chase is forced out into the open. Subsequently, FBI agent Harold Harper then begins to hunt Chase down.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges of The Big Lebowski fame stars as Dan Chase in The Old Man. Also starring in the series is John Lithgow, the Oscar-nominated actor best known for his roles in Bombshell, Dexter and The Crown, who plays Harold Harper.

E. J. Bonilla, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Amy Brenneman also star in The Old Man, which was created by Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg.

Reviews

Currently, The Old Man has a 7.9 IMDb score and a critic rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.