Rolex Fades To Grey At Watches & Wonders With Exclusive New GMT-Master II 

All eyes were on Rolex during the Watches & Wonders event in Geneva, Switzerland as watch enthusiasts and waiting list professionals were eager to witness the unveiling of the latest horological marvels from the revered Swiss Maison at this year’s event.

Rolex has announced new releases to each of their iconic collections; from the Day-Date and the Perpetual 1908 to the Rolex Deepsea, Sky-Dweller and Cosmograph Daytona, the Swiss Maison has launched several noteworthy novelties for 2024.

Image: Rolex

But the one we’re most excited about is the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II, available for the first time in Oystersteel and a moody Cerachrom bezel insert in sophisticated grey and black ceramic.

Originally introduced in 1955, the GMT-Master was specifically designed for professional pilots who needed a reliable instrument for the job. Now, its indelible allure extends beyond pure function and has become a global object of desire amongst collectors of all sizes, with a celebrated range of unique colourways to choose from.

Image: Rolex

Of course, Rolex fans will be familiar with the Pepsi, the Coke and Root Beer – each owing their names to the distinct and now classic colourways that they feature. As fans are left to wonder whether the Swiss luxury watchmakers will go for Dorian Grey or Fifty Shades of Rolex, we’re left to admire a monochromatic marvel.