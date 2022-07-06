One Thing You Should Never Say To A Flight Attendant

There are many things you should avoid saying in an airport or on a plane, if you don’t want to get kicked off a flight. One woman in the US recently learned this the hard way.

Joking about bombs. Faking insanity. Joining the mile high tattoo club. Starting a fight. Showing off your guns. Using the ‘call button’ to ask a flight attendant to fetch you an extra packet of chips… There are a lot of things you shouldn’t do on a flight. But there’s another thing you ought to add to that list, as one US woman recently found out: asking a flight attendant for her name, and then saying: “You might not have a job tomorrow.”

Thats’ right: according to a video on TikTok by user @lockedinout, one woman did exactly that, and got served just desserts. Allow us to set the scene. The video begins with a woman, dubbed Karen for the purposes of the video, saying “I’m not sitting next to a crying baby.”

Watch: Karen Argues With Flight Attendant In Video Below

Another person, perhaps the mother, can be heard replying: “He’s not going to cry the whole time.” A flight attendant then jumps in, saying: “We can put you on the next flight,” to the ‘Karen’ that was complaining.

Karen’s demeanour instantly changes: “No I can’t. I’m going to work.” The flight attendant responds: “Ok then, sit right here.” The video continues: “Right here.”

“I want your name,” Karen says. The flight attendant repeats herself, then gives her name: “Right here. Tabitha 976.”

“Thank you Tabitha. You may not have a job tomorrow,” Karen replies.

This instigates the response: “I want this lady off the plane.” To which Karen says: “No I can’t! I can’t Tabitha.”

The exchange continues: “She was screaming at the baby.” Cue: “I’ll be quiet now please, I’m sorry. I was really stressed out.”

RELATED: Woman Sparks Uproar ‘Doing The Unthinkable’ On Spirit Airlines Flight

Now Karen (as we have dubbed her) has had her name and image have been removed from the [New York State] council’s official website and she’s been placed on a leave of absence, the maker of the video claims. It isn’t entirely clear if this part of the video is referring to ‘Karen,’ but that seems the most likely scenario.

The majority of the comments on TikTok appeared to be in the flight attendant’s favour. Image via TikTok.

The bulk of the commentary on social media called the woman’s alleged fate karma, with many rushing in to support the flight attendant. All we can say is we can see why airlines are now training flight attendants to kick passengers’ asses. We can really be a pain sometimes, it seems.