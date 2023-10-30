Russell Crowe Spotted Wearing Rolex’s Best Release Of 2023?

Australia’s biggest watch guy and affable footy club owner, Russell Crowe, was spotted in Sicily last summer wearing a very special Rolex: the Perpetual Oyster Sky-Dweller 42mm.

Rusell Crowe, known for his iconic roles in blockbuster movies such as Gladiator and The Nice Guys has always shared his affinity and admiration for the world of horology.

The Australian actor, who famously auctioned off at least 29 of his prized watches after finalising his divorce from ex-wife Danielle Spencer “In the spirit of moving forward,” has always been one of Hollywood’s (and Australia’s) biggest watch guys, spending much of his earnings from on unique timepieces from Rolex, Omega, Cartier, Breitling and more.

Although the watch community shuddered back in 2018 when it was announced that Crowe would be parting ways with many of his prized possessions, it appears that the Thor star moved on from the comically labelled “The Art of Divorce” auction, and has once again invested in some new rare and distinctive timepieces to complement his global lifestyle.

Image: @russellcrowe

Spotted enjoying the sunshine in Southern Italy, Crowe was wearing the Rolex Sky‑Dweller, a unique piece in 18-carat Everose gold and worthy to adorn the wrist of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The Rolex Perpetual Oyster Sky-Dweller available in 42mm, launched earlier this year at Watches & Wonders in Geneva, Switzerland, and Crowe could be one of the first people in the world to get his hands on this latest iteration.

The Sky-Dweller was first launched in 2012 and quickly became one of Rolex’s most prestigious pieces within the luxury watchmakers’ extensive line-up. Complete with a dual time-zone feature, this watch is Rolex’s most complicated piece, and the perfect tool for the globetrotting actor with homes across the world – although Crowe’s will undoubtedly be set to the lofty heights of Wooloomooloo, Sydney.

Russell Crowe starred in Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator. Image: Universal Pictures

Crowe’s piece boasts 18-carat Everose gold and comes with a blue-green dial; the first time that Rolex has produced this combination. It’s housed in a robust, waterproof stainless steel case providing excellent protection and ensuring water resistance to a depth of 100 meters (330 feet).

The gold Rolex fluted bezel, once primarily a tool for securing the case and ensuring a waterproof seal, has become a signature feature of the now iconic range, combining sophisticated style with substance and functionality.

While it’s considered one of Rolex’s more advanced and prestigious models, it has become a symbol of luxury and practicality for those who desire a watch that can effortlessly adapt to their ever-changing global lifestyle.

This piece retails at $75,400 AUD and is available at Rolex stores and online.