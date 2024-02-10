Mid-Thirties Man Gets Shredded In 12 Months Using One Secret Ingredient

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None of these body transformations, however, have so profoundly highlighted the secret ingredient that often lurks behind so many body transformations.

The thirty-sex-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username u/widowm8ker87 — posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing an immense 45lb (c. 20kg) weight loss that he achieved very impressively in only a year. How did he do it? Let’s find out…

WATCH: Post Malone Tells Joe Rogan Quitting Coke Is The Secret Behind 30kg Body Transformation

Cut, Cut, Cut

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Consume enough protein: Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass during a cut. Aim for 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Limit carbohydrate and fat intake: To create a calorie deficit, you will likely need to reduce your carbohydrate and fat intake. However, it’s important not to eliminate these macronutrients entirely, as they are still essential for optimal health and energy levels. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

The poster kept things impressively straightforward, sticking to a no-nonsense, CICO (calories in, calories out) approach, avoiding fad diets wherever possible; we love this approach:

“Try to count your calories as best you can. I tried to eat as [many] protein rich meals I could because carbs are everywhere, but I didn’t restrict myself or do crazy diets. Just classic CICO (calories in vs calories out) and trying to eat protein in the morning, evening and around the gym sessions.” widowm8ker87

The Secret Ingredient

However, as with so many people who shift an impressive amount of weight in such a short space of time, there’s often a secret ingredient that lurks behind it all. In this case, we’re not talking about a magic food that helps burn away the fat; rather, we’re talking about the emotional pain of a devastating breakup.

At this point, it’s important for us to say that we don’t necessarily advise hitting the gym in place of proper mental health support and practices, certainly not in isolation. We have plenty of resources and advice here at DMARGE in regard to that, so take a look if you find yourself in need.

However, it is undoubtedly amazing how much something like a breakup can motivate you to set and reach new goals, often providing the fire in the belly that most people find quenched into non-existence by the mundanity of everyday life or, sometimes, the comfort provided by a stable relationship.

As one enthusiastic commenter summed it up:

“[You’ve] gone from middle manager, to stern fireman… Breakup gains are so productive.” Scarboroughwarning

Again, if you’re going to hit the weights after a breakup, make sure you do so in confluence with other support mechanisms for your mental and emotional well-being. Never suffer in silence. Having said all that, it’s amazing what a bit of pain can do to help those muscles grow… Go carefully out there fellas.