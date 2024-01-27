Forty-Year-Old American Gets Absolutely Shredded With Unexpected Dieting Hack

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None of these body transformations, however, have so profoundly shown the impact of this one very underrated dieting hack…

The forty-two-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username u/New_Mathematician656 — posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing an impressive 22kg weight loss (a combination of massive fat loss and hard-earned muscle gain). But how exactly did he get here and what can we learn from his journey?

Cut, Cut, Cut

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Consume enough protein: Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass during a cut. Aim for 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Limit carbohydrate and fat intake: To create a calorie deficit, you will likely need to reduce your carbohydrate and fat intake. However, it’s important not to eliminate these macronutrients entirely, as they are still essential for optimal health and energy levels. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

This Reddit poster took this brief very seriously, deciding to adopt a protein-centric diet featuring a lot of lean meat…

“I eat bacon, eggs, cheese, chicken, lean beef, occasional pizza nights, and fruits, but not many veggies. I don’t eat a lot of processed sugar. I like to make things like bacon egg and cheese sandwiches, chicken wraps, cheese burgers, chicken/beef quesadillas, etc.” u/New_Mathematician656

The Dieting Hack

Crucial as a protein-heavy diet may be, this alone does not constitute the diet hack that caught our eye. Before we get to it, however, we want to take a quick detour and highlight his consistent training regime which helped turn the transformation from plain-and-simple weight loss into the total body recomposition you see today:

“I lift weights 4 to 5 times a week and do steady state cardio, usually on an assault bike or elliptical.” u/New_Mathematician656

Anyway, we’ve teased you long enough; here’s the counterintuitive dieting hack that the poster adopted to help him hammer home his incredible transformation: he gave up counting calories altogether and found that this actually sped up his weight loss…

“I used to count calories and weigh my food, but became too obsessive about it. Now I eat intuitively and have been making even more progress.” u/New_Mathematician656

Intuitive eating is all the rage at the moment and, though it may not work for everyone, it clearly worked perfectly for this guy. If you find yourself obsessing over calorie counting, feeling obliged to log every mouthful of air into MyFitnessPal (or your tracker of choice), this could be the change of approach you need…