23 Stylish Big And Tall Clothing Brands For Men

It can be extremely difficult to find cool clothing if you’re a larger or taller gent. All the ad campaigns are dominated by slim or built models with nothing much left for larger and taller guys to gather inspiration from. There are a handful of shops out there that do offer big and tall sizes, however, they’re often plain and simple – sometimes even daggy.
So where do you look?
Ways larger and taller men can look stylish
A little-known secret in the menswear game for bigger and taller guys is visual trickery. The secret to adding style to your frame is by minimising the surface area of your clothes. This means tucking dress shirts into trousers and utilising a belt to break up the belly from the crotch. Another tip is to create vertical lines in your outfit – a task easily handled with a v-neck shirt or a button-up shirt. This draws attention away from the gut or your lanky-ness and towards the centre of the body. Colour can also play a big part in this. By simply wearing darker colours like black or navy, larger men can draw attention away from bigger areas of the body, so choose wisely.
What fabrics are best for big and tall guys
Always go for lighter fabrics if you’re a larger or taller gent – but not too thin. Too thick, and the materials will add bulk to your frame; too thin and you’ll be exposing your lumps and bumps and/or height.
- For suits, separates and smart-casual looks, avoid polyester as heavy cheap fabrics retain heat and lead to increased sweating
- Always employ cotton for shirts, tees, and chinos (polyester blends are fine).
- Go for smooth, natural fabrics like linen shirts that hang close to the body without looking chunky
- Selvedge denim is key for jeans, as they will mould to your shape for a customised fit
So, if you’re tired of looking for clothes that’ll fit your big and/or tall frame, we’ve rounded up the best brands that produce big and tall clothing for men that not only will fit you like a dream but will also make you look stylish.
Why trust our recommendations?
We’ve been reviewing men’s fashion for over 10 years and have thoroughly researched the brands that make the best clothing for big blokes. Two of our lead editors are big and tall men too. So you’re in safe (big) hands.
Hugo Boss
Surprisingly, for a large luxury fashion brand, Hugo Boss actually does cater to bigger and taller gentlemen. Their big and tall clothing collection is tailored to provide a perfect fit and effortless BOSS look for everyone who’s not a ‘standard’ size.
Hugo Boss’ big and tall collection goes all the way up to a 6XL, and contains tees, shirts, polos, jeans, chinos, trousers, jackets, and even sweats!
Bonobos
Founded by two Stanford Business School students, Bonobos has been offering high quality reasonably priced menswear since 2007. Whilst the brand might seem young, they offer some great, timeless items in extended sizes that will keep you looking great in and out of the office.
Bonobo’s options help you select items that perfectly fit by providing options with varying specifics that will normally be ignored by other designers. Here, you can select shirt neck, fit, length, and collar. Other customisable options equally exist for other products like shorts, blazers, and pants.
One of the most popular products in this category is the Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants which are wrinkle-resistant as a result of the easy cotton employed in their production. That makes it easy for you to wear them, as the name suggests, for as long as a whole week without having to worry about ironing. Another great option is the Stretch Washed Chino 2.0.
Cutter and Buck
Founded in 1990, Cutter and Buck is dedicated to producing versatile garments that you can comfortably wear all day and look stylish no matter where you go; you can wear Cutter and Buck to work, whilst travelling, on dates, playing golf, boating, hiking, entertaining… This is because all garments are thoughtfully engineered with performance features like moisture-wicking, stretch, and UPF for sun protection.
One of Cutter and Buck’s most popular collections is their big and tall range, which has everything you could ever need – tees, polos, shirts, pants, sweaters, shorts, jackets, etc. Their big and tall clothing is available in two size ranges, one for bigger men and one for tall men; so if you’re on the heavier side, but you’re an average height, or you’re very tall but average-sized in your shoulder & hip widths, or if you’re both large AND tall, Cutter and Buck will have the perfect fitting garments for you.
Dockers
First introduced in 1986, Dockers is now renowned for their khaki pants. A division of Levi Strauss & Co ., Dockers also produces smart, comfortable, and versatile men’s clothing suitable for every occasion. Since their inception in ’86, Dockers have firmly believed that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style or comfort because of your size, meaning they have one of the best big and tall ranges on the market.
Dockers has a great range of big and tall clothing; an array of shirts and tees in sizes LT-6XLT, and pants and shorts available in waist sizes up to 60. No matter your size or height, you’ll find perfectly fitting clothes at Dockers.
Another of our favourite things about Dockers is that they do not focus on jus clothing. They also have highly rated belts. Some of the favourites from Dockers include their Signature Khakis in a pleated and classic fit, and their Signature Comfort Flex Shirt in a classic fit.
Tommy Hilfiger
Who says big and tall clothes can’t be preppy?
Founded in 1985, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s leading designer brands renowned for their classic American cool style that they describe as ‘preppy with a twist’. Famous for its signature red, white, and blue stripes, Tommy Hilfiger produces high-quality garments for men, women, and children using only the finest materials.
Tommy Hilfiger has a rather large collection of big and tall clothing that includes t-shirts, shirts, polos, hoodies, pants, shorts, etc., and goes up to sizes 5XLT. The Tommy Hilfiger products particularly stand out because they are very stylish. Of course, the brand is renowned for its preppy style but they also have a lot of urban designs infused in some of their clothes. An example of this is the BIg and Tall TJ Jones Logo Shirt.
If you’re after high-quality smart-casual clothing with a preppy look, you can’t go wrong with Tommy Hilfiger.
Carhartt
Still a family-owned company, Carhartt was founded in 1889, and has impressively maintained a lot of its values. since it was founded in 1889, Carhartt is It remains an American apparel brand famous for its workwear for manual labourers. Today, the brand has become a phenomenal cult classic, despite sticking to its workwear roots by ensuring quality.
They have clothes that are comfortable and extremely durable thanks to Carhartt’s constant use of heavy-duty thread, and reinforced rivets at stress points., and The clothes also have a variety of tough, high technology materials resistant to flame, abrasion, and water.
Carhartt has a huge range of big and tall clothing; so if you’re a bigger and/or taller man after durable clothes you can wear while hunting, or fishing or something a little more extreme than hanging out at home anything else, Carhartt will have your perfect fit. The Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Short Sleeve and the Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Quarter Zip are favourites.
Champion
American brand, Champion, founded in 1919, specialises in sportswear but also produces really comfortable sweats and loungewear. If you’re a large or a tall gentleman looking for some high-performance activewear or soft, comfy clothes that you can wear all day at home, and casually, Champion’s the way to go.
The big and tall clothing range that Champion has to offer includes hoodies, tees, and sweatpants, and caters to sizes XLT-6XL. Sweatpants like the Everyday Open Hem also range from L to 4XB. As the name gives away, they are designed to provide comfort every day. Its minimalist design ensures you can combine it with the shoes or t-shirts of your choice.
Its Powerblend hoodie is another standout product with its ability to serve as both performance activewear and casual clothing. It is made out of a combination of cotton and polyester, making it incredibly soft and comfortable for almost any use. Double-needle stitching further prevents easy tears.
GAP
Founded in 1969, GAP has quickly become one of the most iconic yet affordable brands in the world. Unfortunately, GAP doesn’t have a ‘big’ range, but they do have a ‘tall’ range, so if you’re a tall man with a slim build, GAP is the perfect brand for you to stock up on affordable yet high- quality everyday basics that’ll actually be a perfect length for your long limbs.
The Brannan Bear Oxford Big Shirt with In-Conversion Cotton, for instance, is available in regular and tall styles. Tall styles are available in M – XL, while the regular styles are in XS – XXXL. The Vintage Soft Joggers are also great pant options. Also available in regular and tall styles, the regular styles are from XS – XXXL, while the tall styles are from M – XXXL.
Most GAP products are designed to be essentials, both in design and fit. That allows you a variety of options to pair your shirts or pants with. Finally, they all come at very reasonable prices and in great quality.
Dickies
Founded in 1922, Dickies is now the largest workwear manufacturer in the world. All of Dickies garments are upheld to high standards in their quality and toughness, and embody the spirit of the classic American worker. Strong, comfortable, and long-lasting pieces are what Dickies strives to deliver.
Dickies understands that finding clothes can be a challenge for men that are big, tall, or both, so they have a huge range of big and tall clothing, but just because the sizes are bigger and longer, doesn’t mean they’ve sacrificed quality. Dickies big and tall range is perfect for outdoor activities as Dickies is a manual workwear brand, and they have pants, jeans, shorts, shirts, and outerwear that all go up to 72 in bottoms and 7XLT in tops.
The Original 874 Work Pants are not only iconic in design, they are designed to last for the working man. Its wrinkle and stain-resistant fabric make it a low-effort choice that works for almost any purpose. The Short Sleeve Work Shirt is another great option.
Levi's
Levi’s, founded in 1852, is a leading pioneer in the denim fashion industry., The founders of the brand even invented what we conceptualise as blue jeans today. and is renowned for their classic blue jeans. Over the years, Levi’s has expanded into producing high-quality garments and accessories with a classic yet cool style for men, women, and kids.
Levi’s range of big and tall clothing is rather impressive; they have shirts, jackets, jeans, and shorts that are extremely well-made and stylish. Levi’s tops are available in sizes up to 5XL, and their bottoms are available in widths up to 58, and lengths up to 40. Plus, all of Levi’s products hashave added stretch for ultimate comfort.
Some of Levi’s most popular big and tall products are The 550 Relaxed Fit Men’s Jeans and the Trucker Jacket. Introduced in 1985, the 550 relaxed men’s jeans have extra room throughout but still fit due to the taper at the end. The Big Trucker Jacket, on the other hand, is available in sizes up to 6XL.
Wrangler
Wrangler, arguably best known for their jeans, was founded in 1904. and, AaAs a company, it believes in solid commitments and perseverance in the face of obstacles and challenges. Therefore, all of Wrangler’s clothing is made with respect – both for the planet, and for the people who call it home.; Tand the result is stylish clothes inspired by classic American cowboy style, that’s high-quality and durable.
Wrangler’s collection features shirts, jackets, jeans, and shorts, in very traditional colours; think white, light blues, chambray, navy, and grey. Their sizes go up to 6XL in tops and bottoms are available in widths up to 46 and lengths up to XLT.
The bestselling 13MWZ Cowboy Cut jeans were designed over 70 years ago but remain as popular as ever. Its durability and comfort are paired with detailing that immediately indicates cowboy culture.The No.42 from Wrangler’s 20X Collection (another best-seller) gives an instant broken-in appeal and is bootcut, making it a top cowboy casual choice.
Jos. A. Bank
Founded in 1905, American men’s brand retailer, Jos. A. Bank prides itself on its heritage of quality workmanship., and Its their extensive selection of beautifully made, classically tailored, and casual clothing, is are surprisingly affordable.
Jos. A. Bank believes that looking good should come in every size. Therefore it’s no surprise that its their sizes are available across ALL of their apparel; suits, sport coats, slacks, shirts—everything! They have a huge range of men’s clothes that are elegantly tailored and extremely well-made, in both large sizes and tall sizes, to ensure a great fit for every type of build.
Their 1905 Navy Collection Tailored Suit is a favourite. It offers the modern suit styles in large si available in sizes 48 – 54. It is also a suit separate, meaning you can choose pants, vests, and coat sizes separately to achieve a full-fitting attire. The Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Button-Down Dress Shirt is another great option with its no-wrinkle material that prevents fading. It is available in sizes 15 1/2X36 – 19X937 TALL.
Tommy Bahama
American brand, Tommy Bahama, was founded in 1993 based on the idea of “a‘a lifestyle of never leaving the beach.”’. Therefore, all of Tommy Bahama’s apparel is designed to ease you into an island state of mind, and they achieve this with their constant use of playful, summery colours and prints, with and lightweight, comfortable fabrics.
Tommy Bahama has a huge range of tees, shirts, polos, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, and swimwear that areis specifically designed for the big and tall. They have awesome clothing for everyday wear, as well as clothing perfect for your next tropical holiday like sandals, sunglasses, and hats. With sizes 3X, 4X, and 5X, as well as tall sizes XLT-4XLT, Tommy Bahama is the perfect place to find a stylish laid-back look.
Some of the products we found most impressive among their offerings are the Ventana Plaid Linen Shirt and the Tobago Bay Half-Zip Sweatshirt. The sweatshirt works perfectly on its own or as a layer and is in line with most of their designs, it has a slubbed texture making it perfect for a day at the beach. The Linen shirt, on the other hand, is designed to be an airy button-up with its lightweight silhouette.
Hanes
Hanes is a loungewear and casualwear brand known for their comfortable and soft garments. It produces clothing that you can wear around the house on your days off. It’s fairly difficult to find fits as comfortable as Hanes within its price range.
Its big & tall range is cut for a roomier fit,l with more length for extra comfort and coverage. Hanes have shorts, t-shirts, and even underwear & pajamas that are available in sizes up to 6XL.
The Sport Men’s Cool DRI Performance Long-Sleeve T-Shirt is made from performance fabric typically used for jerseys. It is also made with advanced odour protection technology to prevent odour-generating bacteria and with Cool DRI technology to prevent moisture.The X-Temp Performance Ankle Socks are another standout product. Designed to support performance or just provide comfort, it also fights bacteria, ensures your feet stay dry, and adapts to your body temperature.
Hanes is perfect for quality, stylish, and affordable essentials.
Rodd & Gunn
Rodd & Gunn, a New Zealand brand, has certainly earned its reputation for crafting timeless garments that are made to last. From the fabrics sourced, to the techniques used to construct their clothing, quality is the “undercurrent that buoys Rodd & Gunn as a brand”.
More impressively, its clothes are built to last. So much so, that the brand places a two-year guarantee on all its products. However, it works towards providing reliability that allows you to pass its clothes to another generation. Its products are also easy to style.
They have a great range of men’s shirts, polos, jackets, shorts, chinos, loungewear, and swimwear. If you’re after high-quality, stylish clothes that’ll fit like a dream, no matter your size, you need to check out Rodd & Gunn.
The Lake Hayes Check Cotton Button-Up, while cut regularly, is available in up to 3XL.It can easily be styled for a casual look with its multi-hued checks. The Three Kings Quilted Vest is another interesting choice. It is a quilted vest with a water-repellent finish and cozy insulation. More importantly, though, it can be altered specially to fit you.
Banana Republic
Founded in 1978, in California, Banana Republic is now a premier global brand for modern clothing with no boundaries. They pride themselves on sourcing the finest materials and fabric innovations to infuse style with substance,; meaning when you buy a Banana Republic garment, you can be sure it’ll last.
Banana Republic doesn’t specifically cater to larger men, but they do have a range of chinos, shorts, t-shirts, polos, and shirts that have been specifically designed for tall guys.
The Authentic Supima T-shirt is one standout product. Regular sizing is cut with room through the chest to the waist, But tall sizes typically run 1.5” longer for the sleeves and the body. The American-grown SUPIMA cotton is soft and resists shrinkage.The Slim Traveller Pant is another noteworthy option. Tall styles are available in 32W to 42W, all in 36L. Of course, it is designed to fit by slimming around the thigh and tapering at the leg opening.
Vilebrequin
The joyful and free spirit of St Tropez in the 70s is forged into all Vilebrequin products, as that’s when & where the brand was founded. Best known for their men’s swim trunks, the French luxury brand produces not only swimwear but also ‘elegant vacation-wear’ for men, women, and children.
Vilebrequin offers shirts, polo shirts, and swimwear for big and tall men. This is not significantly different from their regular offerings.The Linen Shirt Solid, available in 6 colours and up to 5XL, is an obvious favourite due to its versatility. Naturally, it can be worn at the beach. However, it’ll also work with a casual fit.
The Swimwear Ikat Medusa is another. Available in one colour but up to XXXL. Made from ECONYL Regenerated Polyamide, it promises comfort with its peak finish that guarantees suppleness. The inner briefs without a centre seam also deliver further on this promise of comfort. Finally, it has a great design.
Puma
Founded in 1948, Puma is perhaps best known for their footwear, but they also produce excellent sportswear and casual wear. Puma believes in inclusive sizing, which is why they have a great big and tall clothing range. They have sweatpants, tees, and hoodies in classic silhouettes, with bold branding and crafted from comfortable, everyday-ready materials available in sizes up to 5XLT. For a dynamic look at the gym or in the streets, Puma’s the way to go.
The iconic T7 Men’s Track Pants BT is one of Puma’s most popular big and tall products. It is one of Puma’s timeless designs, reintroduced into modern streetwear style. Made of mostly polyester and cotton, the adjustable drawcord helps to fasten the pants for almost any waist size.
The Iconic T7 Jacket is a great matching choice to pair with the pants. With a ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem, the jacket offers a sophisticated style. It is undeniably Puma and provides full zip closure.
Boohoo Man
“Fashion’s best kept secret”, Boohoo Man combines cutting- edge design with an affordable price tag. Pushing boundaries to bring you the latest styles but with less of a strain on your wallet, Boohoo Man’s philosophy is to not take fashion (or life) too seriously; and the result is menswear that is playful and trendy yet surprisingly affordable.
Boohoo Man caters to both large and tall men., It has a huge selection of tees, shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, suits, and more that are all reasonably priced. Available in sizes up to 5XL, if you’re after trendy, vibrant, and bright to add to your wardrobe, Boohoo Man’s the place to shop.
Personally, we love the Plus Slim Fit Rigid Denim Jean, which can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It is a loose fit, which is mostly better for big & tall men. And like any other jean trousers, it is versatile and will last a long time.
The Plus 2-Pack T-Shirt is another great option. One of the most versatile pieces in a man’s closet is the plain tee, black or white. This is available in sizes XXL to 5XL.
American Eagle
American Eagle, founded in 1977, offers high-quality, on-trend clothing and accessories at affordable prices. They believe in inspiring people to love their real selves and express their individuality; therefore, their range of clothes is on the playful, trendy side of fashion.
Unfortunately, American Eagle doesn’t have a designated big and tall clothing range, but their clothes do come in ‘Tall’ options from sizes S-XL. So, if you’re a tall guy with a slim/average build, you can get stylish garments that’ll fit impeccably well from American Eagle.
The AE AirFlex+ Athletic Fit Jean, for instance, is available in sizes 28 x 28 to 42 x 32 (waist x length) but remains very stylish. Made to hold their shape with high-stretch material, these pants guarantee comfort with an authentic denim look. Designed to be slim fit, with extra room in the thigh, they have a slightly tapered leg as well.
The Super Soft Legend T-Shirt is another option available from XS -3XL. Made with super soft cotton, it is a design that will never go out of style, can be layered, or can be worn alone.
ASOS Design
ASOS, the British online retailer, was founded in 2000, and since then they have primarily aimed their clothing at young adults, but they do have clothing appropriate for older adults too. They are extremely committed to creating clothing that allows people to have total freedom, to experiment, and to feel confident with their fashion choices.
Therefore, it’s no surprise that ASOS has made finding cool and fresh plus-size clothing easier than ever. The majority of their clothes are available in extended sizes, and can be shopped straight from their main collections. Although, if you prefer, you can shop from ASOS’ designated Plus Size section for big and tall clothing.
The 90s oversized cord shirt is one distinctly stylish option that works for people with conservative or more adventurous styles. Made with cotton into ribbed corduroy, the shirt has a velvety texture and is trendily oversized.
The oversized tapered cargo pants are another great option. Functional and casual, it is generally oversized but still tapered toward the bottom to provide a fit. Medium sizes fit 6’1” men, and it is available in up to 4XL with W 48 – 50.
River Island
At River Island, great design is at the heart of everything they create. Founded in 1948, the UK brand is one of the best- known on the High Street, and prides itself on producing stylish yet affordable fashion. Catering to men, women, and kids, River Island also sells exquisite footwear and accessories.
Their range ensures you won’t miss out on stylish clothing just because of your frame. With sizes up to XXXXL, River Island makes struggling with ill-fitting clothes a thing of the past. They take the latest trends and key pieces from their core collection, and add them to their big and tall range in roomier sizes, meaning you’re guaranteed to find your perfect fit with River Island.
River Island’s Big & Tall Size Guide ensures you get perfect sizing with all its products. With products, the Beige Textured Shacket immediately stands out. Not only is it a trendy style, the quality and textured fabric contribute to its appeal. Furthermore, as long as the colours are complementary, you can pair it with almost anything. Another is the Black Slim Fit Smart Trousers.
Lands End
Founded in 1963, Lands End is an American brand dedicated to providing the world with comfort. They use only soft and durable fabrics to make exceptional clothing that allows you to feel good and comfortable. But function truly meets fashion at Lands End, as their garments are not only comfy, they are also extremely stylish.
Lands End has stylish casual, smart-casual, and formal t-shirts, shirts, polos, pants, shorts, jackets, and more for big and tall men that are available in sizes up to 4XLT in tops and 54 in bottoms.
Two of its most popular Big and Tall Products are the Tall Traditional Fit Pattern No Iron Supima Pinpoint Buttondown Collar Dress Shirt and the Comfort Waist No Iron Chino Pants. As the names indicate, both products will require no ironing for a significant period of time. The pants guarantee comfort with more room around the waist and more room for the hip and thigh. The shirt, on the other hand, is made with high-quality U.S. Cotton and has built-in features like moisture wicking.