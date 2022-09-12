Sylvester Stallone Spotted Wearing The Perfect Vintage Rolex For A Film Star

The Rocky star turned up to the 2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix wearing a particularly appropriate vintage watch.

Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood’s biggest (pun entirely intended) watch collectors. He’s best known for his love of Panerais – indeed, his ‘Sly Tech’ Panerai collection was one of the very first celebrity luxury watch collaborations – but the 76-year-old Hollywood legend also has a soft spot for Rolexes.

The Rolex he wore last weekend might be the coolest he’s ever worn, though. Greeting fans ahead of the race to promote his upcoming Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, the Italian Stallion was spotted wearing a vintage Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Paul Newman’ (ref. 6241) – one of the most iconic watches of all time.

It was an especially appropriate choice considering Paul Newman’s love of motorsports – it’s exactly the kind of watch the former film star would have worn to Monza. So for one film star to honour the other in such a way… We appreciate the synchronicity, Sly.

A blanket term for a number of Rolex references made throughout the 60s and 70s with ‘exotic’ dials, the Paul Newman Daytona is easily one of the most iconic watches of all time.

Indeed, the most expensive Rolex of all time (and the third-most expensive watch full stop) was a white dial Paul Newman Daytona actually owned by Paul Newman, which sold at auction for US$17,753,000 back in 2017.

Stallone by all accounts had a rather fun Italian Grand Prix. He was spotted hanging out in the Red Bull garage and even chatted with reigning World Champion Max Verstappen (who went on to win the race) and Sergio Pérez.

