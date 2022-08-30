Inside The Most Exclusive Lounge In Asia

Frequent first-class traveller Immanuel Debeer has given his followers a sneak peek at one of the most price-prohibitive lounges in Asia: “The Private Room.” Regardless of your status, you can’t enter this lounge, which is located in Changi airport, unless you have flown there in First Class…

Points hacker Immanuel Debeer has taken to Instagram to show his followers what it looks like inside Krisflyer’s The Private Room in Singapore. This came after a quick stay in London, when Immanuel took the the ‘gram with the following message: “Welcome to London Heathrow. Today we are flying Singapore Airlines first class on the 777 from London to Singapore then Singapore to Perth in business.”

Immanuel said there was a “nice little lounge at T2” at Heathrow. But what was to come on his stopover in Singapore put that – and many other lounges around the world, we’d wager – to shame. After showing followers his First Class breakfast (Pad Thai), snacks (caviar) and the four First Class seats on the Singapore Airlines 777 he was flying, Immanuel then got down to business, providing a sneak peek at The Private Room that First Class arrivals get to experience in Singapore when transiting.

“As I arrived in first, I got an invitation to The Private Room. It only opened a few months ago and it’s beautiful,” Immanuel said.

WATCH: Inside The Private Room, One Of The Most Exclusive Lounges In The World

“Access rules are like this,” Immanuel said. “No status will get you in, you need to be travelling with Singapore Airlines in First Class, or you need to have arrived with Singapore [Airlines] in First Class and have a connecting flight with Singapore Airlines in any class (i.e. London to Singapore in First and Singapore to Perth in Business).”

Immanuel’s video showed a classy lounge, a nice bar, an incredible selection of wines and fancy-looking bathrooms.

The Private Room is open from 0530 to 0230 hours, has a selection of warm food and light snacks, a Barista and bartender service, a rest area, a quiet room, a play room, wheelchair accessible restrooms, showers, a baby care room, wireless internet and TV.

The Private Room and Singapore Airlines’ new First Class Lounge are located at Changi Airport on the upper level of Changi T3. The Private Room’s dining room seats 28 people, and has both long banquette-style tables, and smaller tables for groups of two or four.

The wide ranging à la carte menu features meals like wagyu burgers and satays (and of course lobster laksa, which Immanuel ordered for breakfast), and there is more champagne than you could ever drink.

Happy dreaming.