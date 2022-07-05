Taika Waititi Will Do ‘Thor 5’ Under One Condition

Even though the fourth Thor film – Thor: Love and Thunder – is only getting released this week, we couldn’t resist asking director Taika Waititi whether there’s a fifth Thor film on the cards and whether he’d direct it.

DMARGE exclusively spoke to Oscar-winner and Thor director Taika Waititi at the Thor: Love and Thunder Sydney premiere – the same premiere where he revealed what the best thing about shooting Thor 4 was.

Waititi said he’d only direct a fifth Thor film if Hemsworth was onboard to reprise his role as the titular character.

“If Chris [Hemsworth] was into it, I would do it.” Taika Waititi

Waititi also admitted that while there are no current plans for a potential fifth Thor film, that doesn’t mean there will never be a Thor 5. Waititi is actually keen to direct another Thor instalment, as long as the plotline is better than Thor: Love and Thunder’s.

“We just have to come up with an idea that tops this one.” Taika Waititi

Waititi also plays Korg in the Thor films. Image Credit: Marvel Studios

If there is going to be a Thor 5, it most likely won’t be released until at least 2024-2025. This is because the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a ton of planned films that are set to be released from now until then.

For example, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released later this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels will be released in 2023 and Fantastic Four, Blade, Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2 and Thunderbolts have all been confirmed as MCU films currently in development.

Plus, Waititi himself will be busy for the next few years directing other projects including the upcoming films Tower of Terror, The Incal, Akira and an untitled Star Wars film.

Even if it is a few (or more) years away, it’s just nice to know that Thor: Love and Thunder most likely won’t be the last time we see Hemsworth as Thor and that Waititi – who did a fantastic job directing Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder – is more than happy to direct a Thor 5.