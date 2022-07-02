Taika Waititi Reveals The Best Thing About Filming ‘Thor 4’

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi – best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit as well as for executively producing and acting in Our Flag Means Death – has revealed what he enjoyed most about filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor film and twenty-ninth film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to be released in just under a week and DMARGE got the chance to speak with the film’s director, Taika Waititi at the Sydney premiere (the same premiere where we got stood up by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth).

And as it turns out, to Waititi, the best thing about filming Thor: Love and Thunder weren’t the daring stunts, the thrilling fight scenes or even having a good laugh on set; it was little ol’ Sydney.

Thor: Love and Thunder was shot at Sydney’s Fox Studios in the first half of 2021 and Waititi gushed over how great it was that filming never got shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I had the best time, you know, everyone was really great to me. We shot during a pandemic and [Sydney] was the best place on Earth to be shooting at the time; you know, we never had to shut down, we never had to cancel days because we had protocols in place and everyone stuck to them.” Taika Waititi

Waititi went on to say that he’s always had positive experiences whenever he’s made films in Australia and that Sydney was definitely the best thing about filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taika Waititi discusses what the best thing about filming Thor: Love and Thunder was.

“Australia’s always been good to me when I’ve come to shoot here, so you know, I’d say the best experience was actually being in the city.” Taika Waititi

Presumably, Waititi is also fond of Sydney because it’s the city where love blossomed between him and British singer Rita Ora. Earlier this year, Waititi wished Ora a “Happy Valentine’s Day” on Instagram and confirmed the two started dating in February 2021; when they were both living and working in Sydney – Waititi on Thor: Love and Thunder and Ora on The Voice Australia.

Ora even told The Independent, when asked about Waititi, “I didn’t expect to find love in Australia, nor was I looking for it, [but I did].”

We wonder if New Zealand, Waititi’s home country, will be a bit miffed hearing that Waititi loves Sydney, Australia so much. Maybe ‘does Waititi love Australia or New Zealand more’ will replace the ongoing, never-ending ‘who invented the pavlova’ battle between Aussies and Kiwis…