Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, executively produces and stars as the notorious pirate Blackbeard in the television series Our Flag Means Death. Here’s everything you need to know about the period comedy; including where to stream it Down Under.

Our Flag Means Death will be released in Australia on Thursday, March 3rd.

Where To Watch Our Flag Means Death In Australia

Binge – Our Flag Means Death will be exclusively available to stream on Binge from the 3rd of March. Prices start at $10/month and comes with a free two week trial

Synopsis

Set in 1717, Our Flag Meets Death follows Stede Bonnet who decides to abandon his life as an aristocrat to become captain of the pirate ship, Revenge. Bonnet struggles to earn the respect of his crew but after an encounter with Blackbeard, things get even worse.

The series is loosely based on a true story as both Bonnet and Blackbeard were real-life figures in history.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

As aforementioned, Taika Waititi is the executive producer of Our Flag Meets Death and stars as Blackbeard. Stede Bonnet, the protagonist of the series, is played by New Zealander actor Rhys Darby, known for his previous roles in Flight of the Conchords, The Boat That Rocked and What We Do In The Shadows.

Reviews

Currently, Our Flag Means Death doesn’t have an IMDb score or a Rotten Tomatoes score as it’s yet to be released.

Read Next