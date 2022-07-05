Tom Cruise Spotted Wearing A Very ‘Top Gun Appropriate’ Rolex

Tom Cruise just turned 60 – but the Hollywood star shows no signs of slowing down. He’s also bought himself a rather nice birthday present, watch spotters have noticed…

The legendary actor was in attendance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix over the weekend, the superstar even allowed onto the paddock ahead of the race. Cruise was even spotted chatting with his mate, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, sharing big smiles and wishing the Brit luck at his home Grand Prix.

Eagle-eyed observers noticed that Cruise was also wearing a brand-new Rolex Sky-Dweller – a highly appropriate and respectable watch for a man of such stature.

Images: Getty/Rolex

The Sky-Dweller is Rolex’s youngest model, having only joined the range in 2012, and is one of the brand’s largest and most unique watches. It’s Rolex’s first and only annual calendar timepiece – which also happens to feature dual time zones – and is an interesting hybrid between a dress watch and a tool watch that’s often overlooked by Rolex buyers.

A pilot’s GMT watch like the famous GMT-Master, the Sky-Dweller has a truly unique approach to telling time that’s quite unlike any other watch. The dial of the Sky-Dweller indicates the local time and date via the centre hands and 3 o’clock date window – so far, so normal – but also indicates the month by the small rectangular windows next to the hour markers, which change from white to red. The 24-hour disc in the middle of the dial displays a second time zone, intended to be your home time.

The iconic Rolex fluted bezel, made famous on watches like the Day-Date, is actually functional on the Sky-Dweller. Rolex call it the ‘Ring Command Bezel’ and it is used in conjunction with the screw-down crown to adjust the two time zones as well as the date and month.

Watch how a Rolex Sky-Dweller works above.

Unlike many of Rolex’s other watches, the Sky-Dweller has never been offered in straight stainless steel, always being totally constructed from precious metal (specifically, gold) or featuring some combination of gold and steel. Cruise’s Sky-Dweller, for example, is made out of ‘White Rolesor’: a combination of Rolex’s signature Oystersteel and 18ct white gold, with an Oystersteel bracelet.

It’s the perfect watch for a pilot or jet-setter – and seeing as Cruise is most famous for playing Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the Top Gun films, it’s a rather appropriate watch.

As for Cruise’s mate Lewis Hamilton, he was wearing an actual Top Gun watch: the new IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Woodland”. More on that watch here.