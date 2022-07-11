Miles Teller Has Spoken To Tom Cruise About Doing ‘Top Gun 3’

It took thirty-six years for the iconic and beloved 1986 film Top Gun to get a sequel. But it may not take as long for a third Top Gun film to hit theatres.

The Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was released just over seven weeks ago and has already exceeded expectations; it’s critically acclaimed and has made a killing at the box office.

One of the sequel’s stars, Miles Teller, who plays Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw has revealed he’d love for the Top Gun franchise to keep on flying high; and by that we mean, Teller has said he’s definitely on board for a potential Top Gun 3.

Speaking to ET, Teller said a third Top Gun film would be “great” but it’s “all up to TC.” TC being Tom Cruise, of course.

Teller also revealed he’s even spoken to Cruise about potentially doing a Top Gun 3 but was tight-lipped on whether Cruise is as keen as he is.

“It’s all up to Tom [Cruise]. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Miles Teller

Miles Teller has spoken to Tom Cruise about potentially doing a third Top Gun film. Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Considering that Cruise is currently filming the eighth Mission Impossible film, Mission: Impossible 8, and has committed to an untitled ‘SpaceX Project’ film, it’s unlikely for a third Top Gun to start filming until at least 2024.

But that doesn’t mean a Top Gun 3 won’t ever happen. Cruise, despite turning sixty last week, doesn’t plan to stop performing his own stunts anytime soon and a third Top Gun film would give him a chance to once again fly through extreme G-forces.

Hopefully, Teller is able to convince Cruise to do a Top Gun 3 sooner rather than later (or never). While we definitely want a third Top Gun film, we don’t want to wait another thirty-six years for it; that’d be the year 2058 and Cruise would be 96 years old…