‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Now Made An Impressive $1.6 Billion At The Box Office

Everyone had high expectations for the Top Gun sequel. But no one was really expecting Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick to not only meet those expectations but exceed them...

First of all, Top Gun: Maverick has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike; it currently has an 8.6 IMDb score and a critic rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. And secondly, the film is smashing box office records.

The Top Gun sequel has now made over US$1.1 billion globally which is just under a whopping $1.6 billion in Australian dollars. Top Gun: Maverick is currently the highest-grossing film worldwide to be released in 2022, overtaking Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman.

If Top Gun: Maverick wants to be a contender in the highest-grossing movie of all time race though, it’s still got a fair way to go. Avatar, the 2009 film which currently holds the record, has made a total of US$2.8 billion at the worldwide box office.

Tom Cruise must be estatic. Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick currently sits as the twenty-ninth highest-grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

The films ahead of it, in order, are Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jurrasic World, The Lion King, The Avengers, Furious 7, Frozen II, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Incredibles 2, The Fate of the Furious, Iron Man 3, Minions, Captain America: Civil War, Aquaman, The Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

However, Top Gun: Maverick is sure to move up that list at least a little more in the next coming weeks as the film, unlike all others ahead of it on the list, was only released this year and is still currently in theatres around the world. Flying high indeed.