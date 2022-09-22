New Netflix Documentary Will Make You Proud To Be Australian

Attention Australians! If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, look no further than this awesome sports documentary that any and all Aussies will enjoy…

Australians have quite a lot to be proud of. We invented WiFi (you’re welcome world), have a bloody good healthcare system and blessed people everywhere with the deliciousness that is Fairy Bread.

But prepare yourself to feel extra patriotic when you check out Netflix’s latest sports documentary, Untold: The Race of the Century. The film chronicles how a group of underdog Australians managed to famously win the America’s Cup in 1983.

WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Untold: The Race of the Century’…

If you’re wondering what the America’s Cup is, it’s a prestigious sailing competition that dates back to 1851 and is still held every three to four years today. And the reason why Australia’s win of the Cup in 1983 was so historic is because it was the first time in 132 years that a team other than the New York Yacht Club won.

Untold: The Race of the Century is skillfully put together – no surprise considering Chapman Way and Maclain Way, best known for directing The Battered Bastards of Baseball and Wild Wild Country together, teamed up once again to direct it.

The yacht that won the 1983 America’s Cup. Image Credit: Netflix

And the documentary features both archive footage and new interviews with key players from the 1983 US and Australian crews, which are intricately woven together to share the fascinating story and thrilling way Australia managed to win the America’s Cup thirty-nine years ago.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we highly recommend kicking back with an ice-cold beer (maybe some Fairy Bread too) and putting on Untold: The Race of the Century. But be warned fellow true blue Aussies: you may want to have some tissues nearby while watching, because the heartwarming and emotional underdog story may just bring a tear to your eye…