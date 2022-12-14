Watch Jacob & Co’s Founder Forge Cristiano Ronaldo’s Signature With Extreme Precision

The luxury watch and jewellery brand just released a video that shows their founder and creative director doing something more than a little sus.

Earlier this week, the New York-based brand shared a video to its Instagram account showing Jacob Arabo, the founder and creative director of the brand, ‘sketching’ the dial design of the Jacob & Co x CR7 Epic X: a personalized version of the brand’s most popular sports watch that pays homage to Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest football players of all time.

Superficially, the video is nothing more than a cute little marketing stunt. But what’s kind of funny about it is that it appears as if Arabo perfectly replicates Ronaldo’s signature from memory… Which has raised a few eyebrows. Check out the video below yourself and see what you think.

WATCH Jacob Arabo’s sketch below.

Let’s spell out the obvious here: Arabo isn’t drawing this watch dial free-hand. He’s clearly tracing the design: you can see how there’s a stack of papers under his sketch. That’s why he’s able to draw perfect circles without a compass and nail Ronaldo’s signature.

Fans online have had a field day making fun of the video, one joking “that’s how he made his first million, by faking famous people’s signatures” and another commenting “I know he made a lot of money by not paying his taxes!”

For the record: Arabo has never been done for tax evasion, but he was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison back in 2008 for lying to investigators looking into a multistate drug ring.

Anyway, it’s a bizarre video for a very ugly watch.