Ms. Marvel: Release Date & Where To Watch In Australia

It looks like 2022 will be another huge year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the franchise has a huge number of films and television shows slated for release this year. Included in this, is the upcoming series Ms. Marvel, which will be the second MCU TV show released in 2022, after Moon Knight.

Where To Watch Ms. Marvel In Australia

Disney+ – The Ms. Marvel series will be exclusively available on Disney Plus Australia. Prices for a Disney Plus subscription start at $9.99/month.

Ms. Marvel will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8th.

Synopsis

Ms. Marvel will focus on (and introduce to the MCU) Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel – who in the Marvel comics is a Muslim teenager who has the ability to shapeshift and idolises Captain Marvel – played by Brie Larson in the MCU.

Not too many details about the Ms. Marvel series’ plot have been released; so far all we know is it will be an origin story for Kamala Khan and how she discovers she has superpowers.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Iman Vellani will be making her onscreen debut as the titular character Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan. Joining her will be Aramis Knight, who has previously had recurring roles on Lost, NCIS, Boston Legal and Scorpion, as well as Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Matt Lintz.

There’s been no official announcement that Brie Larson will make an appearance as Captain Marvel in the Ms. Marvel series but considering that the MCU loves to keep ‘big’ cameos underwraps, Kamala Khan models her alter-ego after Captain Marvel and Larson and Vellani have both been confirmed to star in the sequel film to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, it’s likely that Larson will make at least some sort of appearance in the series as Captain Marvel.

Reviews

As Ms. Marvel is still a few months away, there aren’t any reviews available. However, fans took to Twitter to post their thoughts and reactions to the Ms. Marvel trailer and so far they’re rather mixed as the trailer seemingly has changed Ms. Marvel’s powers from the comics.

I urge all of you to read these runs. The MCU is not going to and will not do her or her comics justice. Kamala being the Green Lantern of Marvel is not her character whatsoever and deciding to change her powers was a grave mistake. Read about the real #MsMarvel! https://t.co/yfmOwQEcps — Ⓧ (@0MEGARANGER) March 15, 2022

Honestly Ms. Marvel looks promising to me — matt (@icyphoenix36) March 16, 2022

#FuckYouMarvel #WrongPowerSet



Yeah so, just tried to watch the Ms Marvel trailer and uh…where the fuck is Kamala's ability to stretch and shit? Why does she have energy powers? Wtf is with that fucking bracelet that she's NEVER had before this fucking series? WTF MARVEL?😂😂😂 — SuperpowerBlair (@TheOPBlair) March 15, 2022

