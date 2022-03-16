Ms. Marvel: Release Date & Where To Watch In Australia

It looks like 2022 will be another huge year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the franchise has a huge number of films and television shows slated for release this year. Included in this, is the upcoming series Ms. Marvel, which will be the second MCU TV show released in 2022, after Moon Knight.
Where To Watch Ms. Marvel In Australia
- Disney+ – The Ms. Marvel series will be exclusively available on Disney Plus Australia. Prices for a Disney Plus subscription start at $9.99/month.
Ms. Marvel Release Date Australia
Ms. Marvel will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8th.
Synopsis
Ms. Marvel will focus on (and introduce to the MCU) Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel – who in the Marvel comics is a Muslim teenager who has the ability to shapeshift and idolises Captain Marvel – played by Brie Larson in the MCU.
Not too many details about the Ms. Marvel series’ plot have been released; so far all we know is it will be an origin story for Kamala Khan and how she discovers she has superpowers.
Trailer
Cast & Crew
Iman Vellani will be making her onscreen debut as the titular character Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan. Joining her will be Aramis Knight, who has previously had recurring roles on Lost, NCIS, Boston Legal and Scorpion, as well as Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Matt Lintz.
There’s been no official announcement that Brie Larson will make an appearance as Captain Marvel in the Ms. Marvel series but considering that the MCU loves to keep ‘big’ cameos underwraps, Kamala Khan models her alter-ego after Captain Marvel and Larson and Vellani have both been confirmed to star in the sequel film to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, it’s likely that Larson will make at least some sort of appearance in the series as Captain Marvel.
Reviews
As Ms. Marvel is still a few months away, there aren’t any reviews available. However, fans took to Twitter to post their thoughts and reactions to the Ms. Marvel trailer and so far they’re rather mixed as the trailer seemingly has changed Ms. Marvel’s powers from the comics.
