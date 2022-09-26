Zlatan Ibrahimović Reveals The Secret To His Famous ‘Buns Of Steel’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 40-year-old football legend, has put the world’s Instagram models to shame, with a rather impressive booty video…

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the almost 41-year-old football phenomenon (it’s his birthday next month), made headlines this week by telling an Italian media outlet he would be back “with violence” when he recovers from his knee surgery and takes to the pitch in the new year.

In classic Zlatan fashion, he said: “If I see a player stronger than me, I’ll stop. But I haven’t seen him yet.”

Speaking of strength, Zlatan just gave his 55.7 million followers a look at how he maintains his buns of steel. How so? He shared a video of himself getting acupuncture on his lower back and buttocks.

In the video, it looked as if the Swedish superstar was being electrocuted, such was the intensity of the twanging.

Acupuncture involves inserting very thin needles through your skin at strategic points on your body. A cornerstone of traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture is most often used to treat pain. Increasingly, however, it is being used for overall health and wellbeing, including stress management (millions of Americans turn to acupuncture each year to treat chronic pains and even depression).

Acupuncture is also in some cases being modernised. According to Scientific American, researchers at Rutgers University recently reported that “combining the acupuncturist’s needle with an electric current could yield a new treatment for severe inflammation.” This appears to be the technique Zlatan was having a crack at.

Though many scientists see potential in acupuncture (both old and new) many others see it as a pseudoscience.

In any case, Zlatan appears to be willing to give it a go. It’s also not the only thing Zlatan does to stay in shape. Zlatan has a varied approach to fitness, which has seen him post videos of himself doing punching bag sit-ups, treadmill runs, mountain biking, knee draining sessions and ice baths.

Though Zlatan is getting on in years, sempremilan.com reports that AC Milan is looking forward to his return, as he “could be another decisive player in the quest to defend the Scudetto and go further in the Champions League.”

Though Zlatan is not out on the pitch at the moment, sempremilan.com reports that “Zlatan imparted a fearless mentality onto a young squad” and is a key educational and motivational figure.

The Italian digital media outlet also reported that Ibra “wants to tick off some records” when he comes back. According to sempremilan.com, “only two players have scored a goal in Serie A at an older age than Zlatan, whose last goal came at 40 years and 98 days on January 9th.”

“Alessandro Costacurta netted against Udinese at 41 years and 25 days and Silvio Piola scored at 40 years and 131 days. Ibrahimovic will turn 41 on October 3rd, so if the Swede scores on his return he will take the record.” Sempremilan.com

There you have it. The striking Swede isn’t going away any time soon. Let’s hope he’s got a few more goals in him so that history can keep on being made.