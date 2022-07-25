‘Different Breed’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Photo Threatens To Break The Internet

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shared a photo of himself looking supremely ripped. The image is captioned: “different breed,” adding to the extensive database of photos in which he attempts to build his Chuck Norris like persona.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has posted a photo to Instagram. You might not think that’s a big deal, but when you have a cult like following like the Swedish superstar does, it’s The News Of The Day. So: what’s the photo? It’s a shirtless picture, likely taken mid or post-workout, where The Lion can be seen wearing black shorts, black Puma socks and grey Nikes (with a sports field behind him).

The image inspired such comments (from fans and followers) as: “IBRA IZ BACK,” “Animale” and “Beast mode.”

Other one-liners included: “lions don’t compare themselves to humans” and “the boss.” This isn’t the first time a photo (or feat) of Zlatan has threatened to make the Internet lose its collective mind. Earlier this year, Zlatan revealed he helped AC Milan on their title run with no ACL in his left knee, for instance, while in February he showed us the secret to his superhuman reputation.

Love him or hate him, it’s quite remarkable for someone with such a big ego to be so well loved. So he must be doing something right.

Zlatan has previously spoken about his ego – even shown a little humility in the process. He said Mohammad Ali is one of his role models, explaining, “He was talking, but what he said he did. He had a big mouth, but he demonstrated also in the ring” [sic].

“He believed in his [principles] and he never gave them up.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan also admits he isn’t in the same league as his boxing idol. In a 2011 interview, he said: “I know the way I am, by my mentality, of course, I believe in myself. Where I come from, it is important to believe in yourself.”

“Arrogance comes by itself, you don’t choose to be it, you either are a leader or you’re not.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic

“I think what is important, for me on the football field, if I do nothing there, then everybody will look like a clown, walking around trying to be something you’re not. If you demonstrate it on the field, then it’s the perfect match.” [sic].

In other words: put your money where your mouth is.