Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Latest Look Further Evidence He Refuses To Age

Zlatan doesn’t get older, he just gets bolder – with the 41-year-old debuting a rather youthful new look while on holiday in Miami.

The average retirement age of a professional football player is 35, but Zlatan isn’t your average footballer. Despite suffering from a few nasty injuries lately, the notoriously outspoken and talented Swede remains in top form – both in terms of fitness, as well as his ability to entertain.

Don’t believe us? Just look at these recent photos of him on holiday in Miami. Not only is he as jacked as he’s ever been – but he’s also rocking some truly heinous braids. He looks like a 12-year-old bogan on their first Bali holiday. We love it.

Fans online aren’t quite as in love with it though. Some choice comments have included “not [liking] the new hairstyle” and “buzz his head… Corn rows do not look good on anyone!” But we don’t think Zlatan cares.

Image: Getty

Zlatan had a bit of a mixed 2022. While he helped AC Milan secure their first Serie A title for the first time in 11 years (having also been part of their last title in 2011), he’s been off for the last few months recovering from an ACL injury.

RELATED: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals The Secret To His Famous ‘Buns Of Steel’

But he’s not done yet. Back in September, he told the Italian media he would be back “with violence” when he recovers from surgery and takes to the pitch in 2023.

“If I see a player stronger than me, I’ll stop. But I haven’t seen him yet,” he said. Classic Zlatan.