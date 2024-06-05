‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Behind-The-Scenes Clip Shows Why Will Smith Is Still The Best In Hollywood

Will Smith is reminding us all why he’s one of the world’s best action stars, switching from leading man to first-person shooter in an instant in the latest viral clip.

The Bad Boys are back like you’ve never seen them before, with the fourth instalment of the celebrated franchise returning to Australian cinemas this week. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will see stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to the series in their iconic roles with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in the directors’ chairs.

The movie’s leading men have been on the campaign trail in recent weeks, drumming up a buzz for the highly-anticipated release. But a recently shared BTS video could be the best insight for fans excited to see an action-packed return to Miami’s crime-ridden streets.

Image: Frank Masi / Sony Pictures

Will Smith is still one of Hollywood’s best action stars

In a viral shot doing the rounds on social media this week, Will Smith shows us all how it’s done. The Bad Boys lead is seen operating a swivelling camera with one hand, whilst firing a gun with the other, pivoting between seasoned gunslinger and expert cameraman simultaneously… and the results are insane.

It’s not only a profound reminder of Smith’s unique and enviable skillset – the guy’s a modern-day action hero who’s been one of Hollywood’s biggest pulls of the last 30 years – but also of the visionary scope of the director pair Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

WATCH A behind-the-scenes look at Bad Boys: Ride or Die below.

The dynamic duo, known for their innovative approach to filmmaking, returned to helm the franchise following their triumphant execution of the third instalment Bad Boys for Life which stormed into theatres in 2020. The film was a resounding success, bringing audiences back into the movies to watch a beloved cult classic, earning $426.5 million USD ($640 million AUD) at the global box office.

If this behind-the-scenes clip is anything to go by, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is set to be another explosive saga to the hit collection.