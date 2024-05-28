Will Smith Flexes $1 Million ‘Widow Maker’ Porsche 911 On Instagram For ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Release

The Bad Boys are back in town, and Will Smith of course pays hommage to his favourite vehicle. You could say it’s one that really slaps.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back like you’ve never seen them before, reprising their iconic roles as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the legendary movie franchise Bad Boys.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth instalment in the series, but this time, Miami’s finest find themselves on the wrong side of the law and pursued by the same police department that they defended throughout their careers… if the latest trailer is anything to go by, you can expect some classic high-speed action sequences courtesy of this iconic buddy cop pairing.

Will Smith posts a throwback to classic 1994 Porsche 911

With the movie promotion in full swing ahead of a 5 June 2024 release, the leading man Will Smith has been publishing some throwback content on his Instagram page and sending the film’s many revheads fans into a frenzy.

1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 964

Sharing with his 67 million followers, Will Smith was seemingly in a nostalgic mood, posting a reel of his updated version of the classic 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 first seen in the debut feature. The original Porsche – which due to the movie’s limited budget was in fact owned (and donated) by director Michael Bay – became a classic motif from the first Bad Boys films and added a unique touch of class and luxury to the film’s many thrilling car chases and action sequences.

Over the years, the Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 has become a beloved piece of Bad Boys memorabilia, cherished by fans and car enthusiasts alike. Its inclusion in the original Bad Boys movie helped cement the car’s legendary status, making it an integral part of the film’s legacy.

Original Bad Boys Porsche fetches huge price at auction

Incidentally, Bay later sold the iconic 911 to a friend for $60,000 USD (~89,000 AUD), reportedly giving him a good price because he liked him.

Supposedly, the recipient of the car then sold it, at a loss, for $45,000 USD (~$67,000 AUD). No one really knows how many times this classic car changed hands in the time since, but it recently popped up at an auction in 2022, selling for a mouthwatering $1.3 million USD (~$1.9 million AUD).

Sounds like Smith was due an upgrade.