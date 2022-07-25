Jetstar ‘Barf Bag’ Hack For In-Flight Entertainment Goes Viral

Various videos are doing the rounds on TikTok, showing you how to use a barf bag to get hours of free in-flight entertainment.

On some airlines, in-flight entertainment is a given. On others, it’s something you either pay for or is not an option at all. Unless, of course, you have savvy command of your phone case and a barf bag.

That’s right, as shown by TikTok user melissa.rae1, it’s possible to hang your phone horizontally from the seat in front of you, and use it as a makeshift TV, using an in-flight barf bag. This works in a similar fashion to the good old-fashioned ziplock bag hack, except – because you are using a paper bag, not a see-through one – you have to be a little smarter.

Melissa isn’t the only one showing the good citizens of the Internet how to do this. There is advice on how to make your own free in-flight entertainment on Reddit too.

WATCH: how to create your own ‘free’ in-flight entertainment system

As seen in the viral video by @melissa.rae1 (the video has, at the time of writing, been viewed 1.4 million times), the first step is to take the phone case off your phone. Next; put the top bit of the barf bag into the case. After this, put your phone back into the case, so that the top bit of the barf bag gets trapped. Finally, open your tray table, slide the bottom part of the barf bag down inside it, and shut it again, trapping the bottom part of the barf bag inside the tray table.

Even Jetstar Australia weighed in, promising this hack will not be necessary in the future (on some flights)… Image via TikTok

The world’s your oyster.