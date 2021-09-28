The following article has not been sponsored by any parties.

Australia is no longer a Biltong backwater. We’ve got a proud panoply of wine regions and products just begging to be guzzled (or artfully consumed).

We’ve also got a growing population of vino enthusiasts who enjoy getting pissed studied appreciation of the good stuff on the regular. We’re even, believe it or not, finally leaving some of the silly and snobbish Australian wine myths that used to persist in the past.

There’s also been a growing movement away from guessing what’s good down at your local bottle-o (not that there’s anything wrong with that) and towards ordering your wine, if not Netflix style, online clothes shopping style.

It’s easier, in many cases cheaper (literally), and also fits well with the growing trend of doing wine tours of the Barossa or the Hunter (or Margaret River), discovering what you like, and actually developing a palette and developing a strong sense for what you like, rather than relying on the whims of a BWS near you (and simply assuming the more you spend the better).

There’s a lot more to his dizzy game than shedding shekels. Finding a good wine to buy is a complex task. Hundreds of years of history, personal preferences, time of year, food pairings, social scenarios and much more all need to be taken into account if you want to find the best Australian wine, for you, to buy right now.

To guide you through this process of finding a top-notch Australian wine, for each month of the year, DMARGE got in touch with an Australian wine expert – Peter Nixon.

Peter is the former head of Dan Murphy’s Wine Panel. He also used to be the Category Manager of International Wine at Dan Murphy’s.

Peter provides DMARGE with his top wine picks for Australians each and every month.

Here are his picks for August and September 2021, for those of you looking to leave the heavy reds of winter behind with a bang. He’s also included a couple of wildcard overseas picks to keep you on your toes (as well as a champagne that will go perfectly with any kind of lockdown picnic).

Oh and – naturally – there is one unashamedly Australian shiraz in there for those of you who never tire of Big Reds.

September 2021

Dandelion Wishing Clock Sauvignon Blanc – Adelaide Hills SA

Marlborough Sauvignon may have dominated the world of Sauvignon over the last decade or so, but many Australians are now looking for a less in-your-face style of savvy. Adelaide Hills is considered by many to be the leading region for the grape in Australia, and one sip of this and you can see why. Less ripe tropical, more passionfruit, cut-grass, lemongrass and micro-herbs. It is light and deft on its feet, leaving the palate refreshed. Perfect with fresh herb-based Vietnamese salads or fresh prawns and lime mayo.

In short: Crisp, zesty & spring friendly savvy. Crunchy, grassy; enthrallingly fresh.

Price: $27 rrp

BUY HERE

2016 Piccini Antica Cinta Chianti Riserva Oro DOCG – 100% Sangiovese – Tuscany, Italy

2016 was a cracking vintage for Tuscany, and this ‘Reserve’ example is a terrific value example. Aged in large old oak, this wine displays complex savoury characters of leather, forest floor, spice, red fruits, and charcuterie, with those infamous formidable food-friendly Italian statuesque tannins, There is something hauntingly classical about these traditional wines of Italy – think dusty old libraries, and chesterfield couches. The classic food match of Tuscany (seen in the best restaurants of Florence) is Bistecca alla Fiorentina (grilled T-Bone) served with white (Cannellini) beans – drizzled with the finest virgin olive oil, just before serving.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One caveat, give the wine hours of breathing (air) before serving – a wide mouth jug will suffice. As the wine opens up, it reveals more complexity, perfume and freshness.

In short: An Italian classic. Serve with Bistecca alla Fiorentina and dream of Florence.

Price: $27.50 (plus shipping). Buy as a case of 6.

BUY HERE

Champagne Frerejean Frères Blanc de Blancs Premier Cru NV – 100% Chardonnay

Irresistibly French-sounding (a roller-coaster ride of vowels and consonants?) and looking, this is equally delicious in the glass. Champagne Ruinart might sponsor more art galleries, but this is a worthy contender for the title of best Champagne Blanc de Blancs NV available. Complex and minerally, with lively-fresh acidity. Flavour for days. Perfect with Oysters, Caviar or Gravlax.

Please note: this Champagne is now available at Vintage Cellars, however has yet to be included online (this will happen though).

In short: As good as it gets. Ruinart-Slayer.

Price: $150 rrp

BUY HERE

August 2021

Château Martinolles Vieilles Vignes Chardonnay – Limoux FRANCE

Its less expensive sibling – Domaines Astruc – might be a long-standing favourite of Australians looking for a more traditional ‘buttery’ style of Chardonnay, but this more recent addition to their range, is worth the step-up. Vieilled Vignes – translating to Old Vine (magic). Rich, creamy concentrated white peach, almond and coconut macaroon flavours, tucked-in tightly by crisp lemon citrus. Very Moreish. Fantastic with roast chicken and pan-fried hazelnuts.

In short: Old fashioned, buttery chardonnay. Think Californian-style Chardonnay.

Price: $25 rrp

BUY HERE

Chris Ringland CR Shiraz – Barossa, South Australia

Chris Ringland Shiraz fans border on the cult-like. Few winemakers in Australia, let alone anywhere on the planet, can produce red wine as plush and powerful as he can. From the first sip, the palate is flooded with flavour. Big in flavour and concentration, yet superbly balanced, oak is certainly present, but doesn’t dominate. Sumptuous and enveloping, what this lacks in subtlety, it certainly makes up for in Australian larrikin charm. Swathes of blackcurrant and black peppery goodness, atop a soft, juicy palate. Drink with charey rib-eye or smokey, bourbon-basted American BBQ.

In short: Australian Shiraz powerhouse. Unashamedly Australian Shiraz

Price: $25 per bottle rrp

BUY HERE

