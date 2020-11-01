Australia may be on the path to recovery and lifting lockdowns nationwide, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. Many of us are still required to spend time at home, and while we may have to spend much of the day working on the computer, it certainly affords us more time tp spend in front of the TV.

But while many places and publications will recommend the best TV shows and movies to watch on the likes of Netflix and Stan, SBS On Demand has some infectious content of its own for your viewing pleasure. The publically-funded Australian TV network offers a number of TV shows and movies to watch completely free of charge, and the selection on offer is on constant rotation, so there’s always something new to find.

Content is specially curated too, so some decent thought has gone into what you’re presented with, so we suspect you’ll easily be able to find a new favourite (just make sure you sign up for a free account first).

There’s over 7,000 hours worth of content to choose from, but we’ve picked out some of the best movies that caught our eye, to take a little bit of stress away from this global situation.

SBS On-Demand FAQ

How do I get SBS On-Demand on my TV? To set up your smart TV, you have to create an account with SBS On-Demand. Sign in with your email address. You will receive a link to activate your account. Once finished, your smart TV will automatically log you in. Can I watch SBS On-Demand overseas? No. Rights agreements state that SBS On-Demand is only available in Australia. Even if you have an account, you cannot access the service from abroad. Can you download SBS On-Demand to watch later? No. SBS On-Demand is purely a streaming service. This means you cannot download videos to your mobile phone or desktop computer to watch later.

