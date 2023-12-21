15 Best Snowboard Helmets: Shred In Style And Safety This Season

When it comes to snowboard protection, finding one of the best snowboard helmets that is both safe and functional should be at the top of the list. However, just like finding the right snowboard or bindings, it’s not a case of one size fits all; as brands, fortunately, have developed a whole range of technologies suitable for different riding styles.

And with fatal snowboarding injuries almost always being head-related, ensuring you have the right gear will not only be performance-enhancing but life-saving too. In the past decade, helmet-wearing has soared to over 80% in most ski resorts. But what ensures a high-quality helmet offering ultimate protection?

Finding a quality snowboard helmet is essential and should not be treated lightly, which is why we’ve compiled a list of some premium brands manufacturing the best snowboard helmets. These brands are leaders in the industry, as they are creating ground-breaking technology designed to keep your noggin safe, even while you tackle the most intimidating mountains.

What We’re Looking For

Safety is a priority when examining the right headgear, which is why we’re focused on the following criteria:

MIP technologies : technology used to provide added protection.

: technology used to provide added protection. An absorb shocking EPS : the ability to absorb and dissipate impact energy.

: the ability to absorb and dissipate impact energy. Lightweight & durable materials : ensure comfort and protection without being too heavy.

: ensure comfort and protection without being too heavy. Comfort : padding and adjustable fit systems whilst allowing protection.

: padding and adjustable fit systems whilst allowing protection. Moisture-wicking materials : help manage sweat.

: help manage sweat. Quality ventilation system: allowing you to stay cool and dry on the slopes.

TIP: A lot of these brands do not ship direct to Australia, however, can instead be found on sites including Melbourne Snowboard Centre.