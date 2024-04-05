Doctor Reveals The Only Body Part That Actually Gives Away Penis Size

Surgeon Dr. Rena Malik debunks the myth linking shoe size to penis size, suggesting that another body part might be a better indicator, based on a Japanese study.

Following hot on the heels of news that there’s a close link between IQ and penis size comes a revelation that’s sure to raise eyebrows (and possibly far more). A recent interview with Dr. Rena Malik — a urologist and surgeon specializing in sexual health — has debunked long-standing myths about the correlation between a man’s shoe size and the size of his penis.

Instead, Dr. Malik points to another altogether unexpected body part as a more accurate indicator: the nose. On the Diary of a CEO podcast, Dr. Malik refuted the commonly held belief that bigger hands or feet equate to a larger penis. Citing a study from Japan, she explained that researchers found a solid (though not rock solid) correlation between nose and penile length in Japanese men.

What Is The Perfect Penis Size?

Every man worth his salt has pondered just what he’s packing in his trousers and – more importantly to many – how well that package will be *ahem* received by a prospective partner…

Indeed, the size of your manhood is something of a male obsession. In a world where large-scale studies give us global-girth statistics on demand and the chokehold that internet pornography has over us only seems to strengthen as porn becomes ever more pervasive, it’s easy to get swept up in the mass manhood hysteria.

The problem then becomes one of being overwhelmed: exposed to so much hard data and so many equally hard examples, it becomes all too easy to lose sight of what really matters: what you’ve got, what you can do with it, and how your partner(s) actually feel about it.

That’s where this hilarious new video from TikToker and Instagrammer Cera Gibson comes into play: in the space of only thirty-five seconds, she does a pretty good job of summing up which sizes work best in no uncertain terms…

