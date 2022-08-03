Brad Pitt Weighs In On Ana De Armas Playing Marilyn Monroe

Brad Pitt has defended Ana de Armas’ performance as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, an upcoming film that Pitt produced.

Just a few days ago, the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, Blonde – which stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe – was released. Instantly, the film faced backlash mainly because de Armas didn’t quite nail an exact impression of Monroe’s breathy voice and a hint of de Armas’ Spanish accent comes through.

However, Brad Pitt has weighed in and has highly praised de Armas’ performance in Blonde. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the LA premiere of Bullet Train, the Oscar-winning actor said:

“She is phenomenal in it. That’s a tough dress to fill.” Brad Pitt

Some (like Brad Pitt) think Ana de Armas is the perfect actress to play Marilyn Monroe. But many others have criticised her Spanish accent coming through when she imitates Monroe’s voice. Image Credit: (L) Netflix (R) Getty Images

Pitt served as a producer on Blonde and even credited de Armas as the reason the film finally got made after being in the pipeline for years.

“It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get [Blonde] across the finish line.” Brad Pitt

Pitt isn’t the only one who’s defending de Armas’ casting. Variety revealed yesterday that the official Marilyn Monore Estate also supports de Armas playing Monroe in Blonde. The president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (the company that owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate), Marc Rosen said:

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!” Marc Rosen

WATCH: Brad Pitt discusses ‘Bullet Train’ at the LA premiere…

As only the trailer has been released as of yet, we’ll wait until Blonde hits Netflix on the 28th of September before we pass judgment on de Armas’ performance. And in the meantime, you can watch Pitt talk more about Bullet Train at the LA premiere above.