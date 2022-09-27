Brad Pitt Is Allegedly Dating Emily Ratajkowski

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt is, according to one source, allegedly dating model Emily Ratajkowski. However, according to another source, he’s not dating anyone…

Brad Pitt is flying pretty high at the moment. He’s just starred in the kick-ass film, Bullet Train and has been pulling off some incredibly daring fashion looks.

And now, it looks like Pitt ~might~ be dating one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Pitt, aged 58, has been seen ‘out and about’ multiple times with 31-year-old model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski, which has sparked numerous online dating rumours.

However, an “insider” told Page Six that currently Pitt and Ratajkowski are not together and said, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody…”

We don’t know what to believe… Image Credit: (L & R) Getty Images

This completely contradicts what another ‘insider’ told OK! Magazine though. Apparently, after Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Pitt made a move.

“He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”

Of course, whenever you see the word ‘insider’ you have to take every quote with a grain of salt… So Pitt and Ratajkowski could be dating but they also might just be friends.

Celebrity romances always seem to go public eventually though, so we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see if there’s any substance to the Pitt-Ratajkowski dating rumours… Imagine if it is true and they go on a double date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. It’d be iconic.