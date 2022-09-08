Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks His ’25 Club’ Rule For Gigi Hadid

Ah Leo, you sly dog. The Hollywood star’s love life – which has been the office water cooler chat of the week – has taken an interesting new direction.

It all started when news emerged that the 47-year-old actor had dumped his girlfriend of five years, Argentine-American model and actress Camila Morrone – suspiciously not that long after she turned 25.

It’s a long-running joke at this point that Leo, who has had a string of romances with women much younger than him, only dates women until they turn 25… A joke that would be funnier and less worrisome if it wasn’t so true.

In the days since his breakup, the talk was that DiCaprio had moved on to 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova (which would be rather on-brand for him) but now it seems that the woman he’s actually got on his mind is Gigi Hadid – which is rather shocking, because she’s 27. Ancient by Leo’s normal standards.

An anonymous source told Us Weekly that Leo is interested in the American supermodel, TV personality and Hadid family member, although apparently, it’s unrequited – as of yet:

“Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest… They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now. [She] doesn’t have her sights on him.” Anonymous source

Leonardo DiCaprio chats with Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister, in Cannes. Image: Elle France

DiCaprio has apparently been friends with Gigi for a few years now, as well as her younger sister Bella and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner.

As Metro reported back in 2019, DiCaprio has been spotted partying with the Hadids into the early hours at a popular Los Angeles nightclub. DiCaprio has also socialised with Bella (who is 25, by the way) in Cannes during film festival season.

You can make all the jokes you like about the age of his partners, but he also seems to be pretty one-note when it comes to their professions. They’re all models! Can’t you just settle down with a nice heiress or something, Leo?