Chris Evans Truly Is Captain America In Real Life

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Chris Evans recently revealed that he’s more like his character, Steve Rogers, than we thought… Allow us to elaborate.

In both the Marvel comics and the MCU films, Steve Rogers AKA Captain America is commonly known as ‘the man out of time’ as he was frozen during World War II and woke up in the 21st century.

Understandably, Rogers then struggles to adapt to his new surroundings; especially when it comes to technology as it advanced significantly during the time period Cap was frozen.

And it seems that in real life, Chris Evans, the actor who played Rogers, relates to that struggle. Evans only upgraded his phone for the first time in years a few weeks ago; the actor shared on Instagram that his iPhone 6S had ‘died’ and therefore, he had switched to a newer model.

Evans wrote, “RIP iPhone 6s… It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal”. Image Credit: @chrisevans

What’s unusual about Evans not upgrading his phone up until now is that as an A-list celebrity, he would have easily been able to afford a new phone, (or two or three!) meaning there’s some other reason The Gray Man actor has been averse to new tech for the last few years.

Thankfully, in a recent interview with Collider, Evans has revealed all. He’s not a fan of newer phones because they don’t have a home button and because they’re too heavy.

“I’m just saying, do I miss the home button? Yeah, I do. I feel like my new phone is too heavy. I know that makes me the oldest dinosaur in the world, but the problem is… It’s right here. It’s right here. I’m going to talk some sh*t right now. Because as I hold it, you use the pinky to brace it, and it feels too heavy. It’s too heavy.” Chris Evans

We imagine that Evans must’ve panicked when his iPhone 6S died, just like Rogers did when he woke up in modern times. Image Credit: Marvel Studios.

Evans went on to say that while many commented on his Instagram post suggesting what phone he should have upgraded to, all he desperately wants is his iPhone 6S back.

“I had a thousand who are like, ‘Get the SE!’ I’m like, no, I don’t want [that], I want the iPhone 6. I want something from before to work until it doesn’t work anymore.” Chris Evans

Look, we get it. There are days when we sorely miss the iPod. But perhaps, Evans should just take note of the advice Peggy Carter gave Rogers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier: “The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best. And sometimes the best that we can do is to start over [with a new phone].” We may have added that last bit…