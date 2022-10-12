Chris Hemsworth Gets His Snake Out For The ‘Gram

Chris Hemsworth has taken to Instagram to show off a rather weighty python, captioning the video: “found the next lightweight UFC champ,” and pretending to struggle with the slippery creature.

Chris Hemsworth today found himself locked in a mortal coil, posting a video to Instagram of a python wrapped around his neck. Hemsworth joked with his 56 million Instagram followers that the snake was choking him out, likening it to a mixed martial arts fighter. It remains unknown to whom the snake belongs.

Citizens of the ‘gram had a field day, chiming in with such quips as: “nice scarf” and “Loki get off.” Others expressed their jealousy, with one writing: “I mean… HOW a snake can be luckier than me? HOW?” How indeed.

The iconic Australian actor has been busy lately. Not only has he been showing us how to do full body pump-up workouts, but he has also been in Fiji working with the non-profit organisation Waitt Institute to learn “what the Waitt Institute is doing to help the Fijian government fully protect 30% of their ocean through marine spatial planning.”

Naturally, he got a few sneaky barrels in while he was at it, enjoying his time in the Pacific on a surfboard and inspiring fellow surfer Owen Wright to give him credit for the “wave of the trip” (and other Instagram users to make remarks like “Isn’t there’s something [sic] you can’t do?”).

This all comes after Hemsworth’s son achieved a surfing milestone many adults never reach, getting – as the Aussies say – hella pitted in a wave pool. Must run in the family, we guess.