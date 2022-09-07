Chris Pine Claps Back At Harry Styles ‘Spitgate’ Rumours

Chris Pine’s representative has doused the ‘spitgate’ rumours with cold water, responding to the allegation that his client was spat on by Harry Styles in the negative.

All hell broke loose on Monday, when British pop star Harry Styles appeared to have spat on 42 year old actor Chris Pine, as he sat next to him at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere during the Venice Film Festival.

The pair were there to celebrate their latest project Don’t Worry Darling, which is a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde (who Styles is currently dating).

WATCH: Harry Styles (Seemingly) Spits On Chris Pine

The so-called spitting incident, or ‘spitgate’ as it has now been dubbed, inspired many people to through footage of the pair being interviewed earlier in the week, in which Chris Pine appeared to be paying very little attention to Harry Styles’ remarks about the film – a moment that had Twitter speculating there could be beef between the pair.

Now, however, Chris Pine’s agent has responded to the furore, telling People: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Whether this was all an incredible marketing stunt for the movie, or what exactly the “odd online illusion” you saw was, we’ll leave up to you to decide for yourself. But as for us, we’d love Chris Pine’s agent – or better yet, Chris Pine or Harry Styles – to comment on what exactly happened, because our curiosity is far from satiated…