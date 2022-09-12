Daniel Craig Will Happily Do Many More ‘Knives Out’ Films

Beloved actor Daniel Craig has seemingly committed to a new franchise after departing the James Bond franchise in 2020 – after 15 years of playing the 007 spy. Now Craig is happy to keep playing Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out films.

Daniel Craig devastated fans when he stepped away from the James Bond franchise in 2020 after No Time To Die’s release. And while it’s been fun speculating who will be the next Bond, it’s been nerve-wracking wondering what Craig will do next.

Of course, die-hard fans will know after No Time To Die, Craig starred on Broadway in Macbeth. He also filmed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – the hotly anticipated sequel to Knives Out, that’ll be released later this year in December.

Craig is the only actor from the first Knives Out film to return for the sequel and he will reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. And speaking to Variety, Craig recently admitted he’d love to keep playing Blanc in future Knives Out sequels – as long as Rian Johnson (who wrote and directed both Knives Out and Glass Onion) is involved.

“If he keeps writing them, I’ll keep doing them. That’s what makes it easy then, he’s such a wonderful writer that it’s there on the page for me to do.” Daniel Craig

WATCH: The trailer for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

A third Knives Out film has already been confirmed to be ‘in the works’ and will likely be released in 2024 but Johnson, during the same interview, revealed he hasn’t written it – yet. Although when he does write it, Johnson wants to make sure he doesn’t try to “top” Knives Out and Glass Onion.

“Part of the fun of these things is the idea that they’re not sequels, they’re completely new books and they’re completely new stories.”

“To me, the idea for the next one – and I’m going to try to stay in this state of mind as I write it – it’s not about trying to top the previous one, it’s about just trying to create something that surprises us and thus, hopefully, will surprise the audience and thus delight the audience.” Rian Johnson

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released globally on the streaming platform, Netflix on the 22nd of December – and we can’t wait to see Craig perform Blanc’s Southern drawl accent once more…