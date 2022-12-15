Flight Attendant’s Wild Pilot Story Divides The Internet

Flight attendant Cierra Mist is exploding all over the Internet, with a spicy story about bunking in a hotel with a bunch of pilots who were notorious for inviting people back to their room to have a whole lot of fun.

There are a lot of rumours about what it’s like to be a flight attendant or pilot, revolving around the mile high club and other lavish experiences associated with the so-called golden age of travel. But in the year 2022 you’d be forgiven for thinking that’s all they were: rumours.

According to Cierra Mist, however, some wild stuff has still gone on in her career. Enter: her latest “spicy” story, posted to TikTok. Though she claims “due to legal reasons this is a joke” she appears to be serious in her retelling of events.

WATCH: Cierra Mist reveals shares wildest ‘bunking’ story with pilots

In the story, Cierra says one day while working as a flight attendant she checked into her hotel quite late. She says she was scheduled to bunk with a group of 9 other airline company workers, including some pilots who were notorious for having a lot of fun in the bedroom. To this effect, when she checked in, she says she got a weird look from the receptionist.

“She gave me this look like: ‘girl you better prepare yourself tonight.'” Cierra Mist

Not having much other option, due to her being booked into the same room as the pilots, however, Mist claims she simply hoped they would have finished their “fun” seeing as it was so late, and went straight up to the room to try and go to bed.

Her hopes were dashed. She walked in to find the pilots and a few other people having quite a lot of fun. One of them even asked her if she would like to join in. Cierra refused, horrified, and went to sleep.

“When I get to the room it is the middle of the fun happening… There was a very specific smell I never want to smell again.” Cierra Mist

Commenters on TikTok quickly raced to add their two cents. One wrote: “Who else but quagmire.” Another said: “Well time for a career change. Sign me up.”

“I’m in the wrong career,” another said.

Others said the story was a crock of sh*t, saying it was less believable than an email telling you that you’ve won a Macbook Pro…

We’ll let you be the judge.