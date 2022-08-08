‘Breaking Bad’ Star Giancarlo Esposito In Talks To Play Iconic Marvel Character

Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has said he could potentially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It looks like Giancarlo Esposito, the actor best known for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, will (hopefully) star in an upcoming MCU film and/or series. A viral TikTok posted by user countdowncitygeeks shows Esposito on stage while at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas.

And the actor excitedly announced that while he has “not worked for Marvel yet”, he has “been in a room with them and talked to them.” Though he didn’t specify who “they” are exactly, we’re hoping it’s the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. Esposito then teased which character he’s likely to play if he does indeed join the MCU.

“So, there’s been talk of Magneto. There’s been talk of Dr Freeze. There has been talk of, who else are they talking about over here? Oh, [Dr] Doom. And there is Professor X.” Giancarlo Esposito

At this point, Esposito was asked which character he would want to play if he got the choice. To which the five-time Emmy-nominee responded with, “I’m gonna go with something a little bit different. I’m gonna go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X.”

WATCH: Giancarlo Esposito talks about maybe joining the MCU…

Sir Patrick Stewart played the first MCU iteration of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year. However, Stewart played a version of Professor X from a different dimension (Earth-838) and as of yet, Marvel Studios has not revealed whether Stewart will play Professor X in the main MCU dimension (Earth-616).

This means it’s very possible that Esposito could play Professor X in a future MCU project. And considering Esposito usually plays the bad guy – Gus Fring in Breaking Bad & Beter Call Saul, Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian and Stan Edgar in The Boys – it would be extremely refreshing to see him take on a heroic role.

Although, if Esposito does win the role of Professor X, it’s unclear when he’ll actually appear in the MCU. Hopefully, it’ll be announced next month at Disney’s D23 Expo where it’s expected that Marvel will share major MCU casting and film news. Stay tuned…