Hisense’s 4K Laser Cinema Projector Is The Ultimate Upgrade For Sports & Movie Fans

Contrary to popular belief, bigger is most definitely better. Nowhere is that more true than in the living room (or the bedroom…depending on your TV viewing habits) where sitting in front of a big screen, bringing the cinema experience closer to home to watch movies and sport is something all Australian families can get behind.

Most families will likely opt for a big-screen TV to hang on their walls. But, while such a huge screen undoubtedly offers an incredible viewing experience, with the latest technologies and features such as 4K ultra-high-definition, HDR (high dynamic range) and incredibly slim bezels to maximise screen real estate, it is, at the end of the day, a large slab of black that can wreak havoc with your room’s decor.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the Hisense L5F Laser Cinema ultra-short throw projector, the Chinese tech giant’s latest projector model, which is capable of shining a mammoth 120-inch image onto a vertical surface.

But, before we get into exactly what Hisense’s Laser Cinema projector can do, we thought we’d answer the question, “what is a short-throw projector?”

What is a short throw projector?

Image: Hisense

A short-throw projector works in much the same way as a conventional projector – just like the ones you’ll find at a cinema – in that it projects a large image onto a wall or projector screen. However, the main difference between a projector and a short-throw projector, is that the latter can project a large image onto a wall from an incredibly short distance. This isn’t rocket science.

Traditionally, with a conventional projector, you’d have to set it up behind your sofa or have it hanging from the ceiling so that it has enough distance from the wall to create a large image. This is usually around 10-feet.

A short-throw projector, or indeed, an ultra-short throw projector, only needs to be setup a few inches from the wall. In the case of the Hisense Laser Cinema 120L5F, it can beam a 120-inch image onto a white wall or the included, perfectly calibrated projector screen, from just 35cm. From both a technological and interior design perspective, this is phenomenal.

Not only is it an incredible feat from Hisense to develop a projector capable of creating such a large image from such a short distance, but to have just one rather good looking box sitting atop your entertainment bench makes for an incredibly clean aesthetic.

Hisense L5F Laser Cinema Projector Features

Image: Hisense

So, other than being able to project such a huge image onto a wall, what else can Hisense’s box of tricks do?

Firstly, it’s a dab hand at reproducing fast-moving content, making it quite literally perfect for sports and movies. Getting into a little bit of technical jargon for a second, Hisense’s LF5 Laser Cinema projector uses MEMC Technology promises a motion rate that is 10-times faster than Hisense’s own TVs.

The result? Fast-moving images, such as rugby players and footballers, or fast-moving scenes in movies, are presented smoothly and clearly. Whilst TVs have come a long way and can now handle motion with expert precision, the same can’t always be said of projectors. The Hisense L5F suffers no such drawback.

The L5F Laser Cinema projects images in 4K Ultra HD, should you have the content to play or stream. And, considering the majority of the best streaming services support 4K Ultra HD (some include it in your subscription, others require you to subscribe to a slightly more expensive tier), this shouldn’t be an issue.

Whilst you can project whatever it is you want onto a white wall, Hisense makes the task even easier by including a 120-inch Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen. This will need to be attached to your wall as a permanent fixture (it isn’t the roll-out type you used to see in schools) and it perfectly accompanies the Hisense projector like a match made in heaven.

An Ambient Light Rejecting screen works in a slightly different way from a conventional projector screen, in that it helps to reduce the amount of glare. In this case, Hisense claims its screen reduces glare by over 85%.

Chris Mayer, Hisense technical specialist adds, “One of the key differences in our screen is that both the screen and the console (projector) are calibrated and designed to work in harmony with each other. We’ve been able to engineer our screen for maximum brightness and to virtually eliminate glare from the screen.”

What also makes the L5F Laser Cinema a nifty box of tricks is that it’s essentially an all-in-one entertainment station. Not only does it offer the company’s own VIDAA 4 operating system, giving built-in access to a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, Stan and Prime Video, but it can output full Dolby Atmos sound via the built-in speakers.

Dolby Atmos creates an enveloping sound field in your room, so not only will soundtracks and effects move around you at ear height, as is the case with conventional sound setups, but they also travel over your head.

Make no mistake though, if you really want a cinema-like experience at home, you’ll likely want to invest in an additional soundbar or full home theatre speaker setup.

Hisense’s L5F Laser Cinema, including the screen, is available now for an RRP of $7,999.

