Manifesting Your Dream Life Starts With This One Simple Change

Manifesting is one of those ~cringe~ expressions that is most often heard coming out of the mouth of someone incredibly insincere. But what if we told you there is a humble way to do it – one that’s actually effective?

Manifesting – thinking about something so much you make it happen – is a fluffy concept at best (and a selfish one at worst). But meditation coach and founder of @soulalive.meditation Luke McLeod recently took to Instagram with the most attractive take on the phenomenon we’ve ever heard.

Mcleod says that if you flip the concept of manifesting, instead focussing on the things you already have and which you are grateful for, you will be more likely to manifest more good things into being.

“‘Fake it until you make it’ has never really sat well with me,” Mcleod said. “Thinking as if I have a million dollars in the bank or that it’s coming to me soon has always felt a bit weird and disingenuous. It wasn’t until I flipped the whole manifesting thing on its head that it actually started to make more sense, and actually kind of worked.”

“Instead I would give thanks for what I already had and that which I was wanting more of. For example, if it’s a partner you’re trying to manifest into your world, rather than saying something like my dream partner is coming to me right now, take a moment to give thanks for the current good relationships you have already – whether that might be with your friends or your family.”

“This approach… creates a sense of certainty and contentment within us and we all know that people are more attracted to someone who was already happy and content with themselves,” Mcleod finished.

Practising gratitude is a well-known way of improving your mental health. According to Harvard Health, “In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness.” They also say that “Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.”

Got it? You can thank us later. Now stop dreaming about Ferraris and Porsches and start giving thanks for your Subaru Forester or Ford Probe…