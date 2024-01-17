Kanye West Surgically Removes Teeth, Replaces Them With $1.3 Million Bond-Villain Dentures

Only a matter of months ago, we at DMARGE wrote about Kanye West’s latest style devolution in the form of some skin-tight leggings that he wore whilst visiting a potential new studio and performance space, along with a retro soccer top and an altogether bedraggled beard. This week, we’re happy to report that the beard has been tidied up… but replaced with something far more leftfield.

In his wildest style choice to date that has shocked dedicated fans and fierce critics alike West, 46, has removed all his teeth and replaced them with bespoke titanium dentures, leaving him with a distinctive, pointy new smile which many immediately and understandably compared to James Bond villain, Jaws, from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

According to The Dialy Mail, this new accessory was fitted by Dr. Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills with help from Master Dental Technician Naoki Hayashi. The procedure is expected to have cost the rapper a staggering US$850,000 (c. A$1.3 million). Dr Connelly had this to say:

“‘Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!” Dr. Thomas Connelly

This is far from the first time West has made headlines for his dental choices. Iin 2010, he showed off sparkling diamond and gold implants on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, claiming they replaced his entire bottom row of teeth. When interrogated by DeGeneres — in a rare sign of serious journalistic effort from the host — West confirmed that these weren’t grills at all but, rather, his actual teeth, a move he felt was befitting of a self-proclaimed rock star.

Kanye’s Recent Style Controversies

The rapper, who has recently (and rightly) found himself ostracised by much of the mainstream media after a slew of anti-Semitic remarks, has never been a stranger to boundary-pushing fashion choices, but his switch to barely-there leggings last year saw even his most committed fans raising their eyebrows.

However, it was actually West’s choice of lower-body accessories that really caught our eye: accentuating the black leggings was a set of knee-high, futuristic padding that looked like something you’d expect to see in an MMA gym rather than on the streets of West Hollywood.

Image: Romer Macapuno

Many consider Kanye’s strange new looks to be inspired by his new partner Bianca Censori. The couple, whose unconventional and unexpected relationship was reportedly solidified in January 2023 when TMZ broke the news that West and Censori had obtained a marriage certificate, is said to have met when West “slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me’”.

Now Yeezy’s Head of Architecture, Censori secured the position after earning a Master’s degree in Building Design from the University of Melbourne. Meanwhile, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has said she’s ready to get dating again after a nine-month romance with comedian Pete Davidson.