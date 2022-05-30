LeBron James’ Football Team Loses, Consoles Himself With $500,000 Audemars Piguet

You might be surprised to learn that LeBron James – one of the best basketball players of all time – is actually a part-owner of legendary football team Liverpool. You’re probably less surprised to hear he owns some very expensive watches, though…

The 37-year-old Los Angeles Lakers lynchpin was in Paris for the Champions League final to see the “mentality monsters” Liverpool face off against the ever magisterial Real Madrid. Sadly for James, The Reds went down 0-1 to Los Blancos – both an emotional and financial loss for King James, no doubt.

James was seen looking rather stoic yet disappointed up in the stands of the Stade de France, holding back tears after the hard-fought game… At least he’s got his incredibly rare watch to dab away his tears with.

James was seen wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Extra Thin (ref. 26521OR.SS.1220OR.01) with a solid US$500,000 along with a Louis Vuitton bracelet and a ring from Van Cleef and Arpels. Can bling prevent sadness? The jury’s still out on that one…

This luxurious rendition of the world-famous luxury sports watch is crafted from 18ct rose gold and features a bezel set with 32 blue sapphires, a further 22 blue sapphires in place of hour indices, as well as a large tourbillon mounted at 6 o’clock.

Like most Royal Oaks with tourbillon movements, the watch’s signature “Tapisserie” dial pattern has been supplanted splendid sunburst “Evolutive” pattern, which sees a guilloched grid radiate out from the tourbillon. It’s a very pleasing aesthetic, especially when you combine it with that many precious gems.

From comparatively understated pieces like his Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41 ‘Stella Dial’ to ‘grail watches’ like his Richard Mille RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph, LeBron James has a veritable treasure trove of timepieces; one of the tidiest horological trophy cabinets on the planet.

Check out the rest of LeBron James; luxury watch collection above.

In comparison, Liverpool’s trophy cabinet is looking a little lighter than maybe it should be this year. While the storied side won this year’s FA Cup as well as the EFL Cup, they narrowly lost the Premier League only a week before their Champions League defeat.

