Optus Sport: Price, Features & What To Watch

If you’re a sports fan in the market for a new streaming platform that’ll give you access to sport and only sport, Optus Sport is a fine choice – for soccer fans… Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about Optus Sport before you subscribe.

What is Optus Sport?

Optus Sport is a dedicated sports streaming platform that provides users with on-demand and live streams of various different soccer/football matches as well as pre-match press conferences and soccer documentaries.

Launched by Optus, the Australian telecommunications company, on the 13th of July 2016, Optus Sport has come a long way since its inception. Although, if you’re not a fan of soccer, you may want to invest your money with Kayo instead, as it offers a wide range of different sports, not just soccer.

If you are a fan of soccer though, Optus Sport is the best sports streaming platform for you as they have exclusive rights to the English Premier League.

How much is Optus Sport?

Optus Sport has two pricing options to choose from.

– You can either pay $14.99 per month to gain access to Optus Sport Annually – Or you can sign up for an annual subscription that costs $139 per year; which works out to be $11.58 per month

However, if you’re an existing Optus customer with an eligible home broadband, mobile broadband or postpaid mobile phone plan, you may be able to get Optus Sport for free.

Unfortunately though, for those of you with 4K compatible devices, when it comes to video quality, Optus Sports only offers its content at 720p maximum. Also, Optus Sport can only be streamed on one device at a time.

Optus Sport free trial

Sadly, Optus Sport no longer offers a free trial.

What sports are on Optus Sport?

As aforementioned, Optus Sport is best for soccer/football fans. Optus has exclusive rights to the English Premier League and also offers the FA Women’s Super League, J League (Japanese League), European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Optus Sport does not have UEFA Champions League though, that’s only available on Stan Sport.

What devices can I watch Optus Sport on?

Optus Sport can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including:

Smartphones

Tablets

Web browser

Smart TVs

Apple TV

Chromecast

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Optus Sport website.