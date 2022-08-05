Quentin Tarantino Said He ‘F**king Loves’ This Recent Tom Cruise Film

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he loved Top Gun: Maverick and surprisingly had nothing but praise for the Top Gun sequel.

Top Gun: Maverick, the recent sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, has been pretty much all anyone can talk about when it comes to the film industry. And rightly so – Top Gun: Maverick is smashing box office records and featured some impressive stunts that the actors actually performed themselves.

And now Quentin Tarantino, the Oscar-winner who’s considered one of the best directors of our time, has shared his thoughts on Top Gun: Maverick. Appearing as a guest on the ReelBlend podcast, Tarantino gushed about how much he loved the Top Gun sequel.

“I f**king love Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic.” Quentin Tarantino

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Pulp Fiction director called the sequel a “spectacle” and praised both Top Gun: Maverick and Steven Spielberg’s recent film, West Side Story for providing him with a classic cinema experience.

“I saw it at the theatres. That and Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.” Quentin Tarantino

Tarantino has long been a fan of Tony Scott, who directed the original Top Gun film but didn’t direct the sequel as he sadly passed away in 2012, and was highly impressed that Joseph Kosinski, who stepped in to direct Top Gun: Maverick, paid homage to Scott’s directing style.

Tarantino “f**cking” loved Top Gun: Maverick and thought that the scene where Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reunite (pictured above) totally worked even though it was “almost too cheap”. Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

“[Joseph Kosinski] did a great job. The respect and the love of Tony [Scott] was in every frame. It was almost in every decision. It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful. And I think it was in every decision Tom [Cruise] made on the film.” Quentin Tarantino

“It’s the closest we’re ever going get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie, and it was a fucking terrific one.”

For a spilt second, it seemed that Tarantino had one complaint about Top Gun: Maverick in an otherwise glowing review. The filmmaker said the scene where Tom Cruise’s character Maverick and Val Kilmer’s character Iceman reunite was “almost too cheap.”

But then Tarantino clarified that even though the emotional scene bordered on gimmicky, it still totally worked.

“But it absolutely works. It’s a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying on stage for the last scene of Limelight… but it f**king works. You’re waiting for it and the fucking scene delivers.” Quentin Tarantino

Who could’ve guessed that the director renowned for unpredictable and violent films would love Top Gun: Maverick – a rather straightforward and wholesome film. Maybe Tarantino will volunteer to direct Top Gun 3; although that’d probably result in the Top Gun franchise taking a dark turn.